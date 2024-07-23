Pilipino American Community Endeavor

Hosted by

Pilipino American Community Endeavor

About this event

Vendors & Sponsors: 3rd Annual Lone Star Palengke - A Filipino Market

2625 W Pioneer Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75051, USA

Vendor: Non Profit Donation Share (10%)
Free
*Secure your spot as a Non-Profit Organization *Free Spot, just asking for 10% of Donations received *All Donation transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
Vendor: Non Profit Flat Rate
$150
*Secure your spot as a Non-Profit Organization * Flat rate of $150 *All Donation transaction must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
Vendor: Retail (Non Food)
$350
*Secure your spot as a Retail Vendor (Merchandise/Business) *Flat rate of $350
Vendor: Food/Beverage Performance Based (10%)
$250
*Secure your spot as a Food/Beverage Vendor. *Lower $250 base with 10% rev share of all sales. All food / beverage transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks". * Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
Food/Beverage Flat Rate
$550
*Secure your spot as for Food/Beverage Vendor. *Flat Rate of $550 *All food / / beverage transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks". * Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie *Price increases after September 1st
Food Truck Performance Based (10%)
$750
*Only Four Food Truck Spots Available. Includes Venue Fee for parking Food Truck. *Lower $750 base with 10% of sales. *All food / drink transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks". * Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
Food Truck Flat Rate
$1,050
*Only Four Food Truck Spots Available. Includes Venue Fee for parking Food Truck. *Flat Rate of $1,050. *All food / drink transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks". * Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
Pamayanan Sponsor - Diamond
$25,000
(ONLY ONE AVAILABLE) *Presenting Sponsor of the ENTIRE EVENT *5 Minute Announcement during Lone Star Palengke *Full Page on Website *Recognition on ALL Lone Star Palengke Future Marketing * Everything in Gold Sponsor PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided (Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Bayanihan Sponsor - Gold
$10,000
(ONLY TWO AVAILABLE) *Presenting Sponsor of Palengke Portion OR the Kapwa Concert *2 Minute Announcement During Lone Star Palengke * Half Page on Website * "Presented by" on ALL Performers OR ALL Market Vendors * Everything in Silver Sponsor PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided (Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Kapwa Sponsor - Silver
$5,000
*1 Minute Announcement During the Lone Star Palengke * VIP Booth Selection * Website Paragraph Highlight * Everything in Bronze Sponsor PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided (Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Kaibigan Sponsor - Bronze
$1,000
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event *LED Screen Advertising Full Image *Social Media Video *Website Mention *Everything in Family Sponsor PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided (Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Pamilya Sponsor (Family)
$500
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event *1 Instagram Mention *3 Slide Story to Accompany Post PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided (Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
ADD ON: Tent (Optional)
$100
PACE DFW will set up a Tent for you in the Main Pavilion
ADD ON: Table (Optional)
$50
PACE DFW will set up a Table for you at your Booth Location
ADD On: Food Vendor City of Grand Prairie Permit (Optional)
$75
The City of Grand Prairie requires a $50 Temporary Food Permit picked up in person. You can go to the City directly or we can help complete this step with you for a $25 convenience fee.
ADD ON: Two Chairs (Optional)
$20
PACE DFW will set up two chairs for you at your Booth Location

