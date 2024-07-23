Vendors & Sponsors: 3rd Annual Lone Star Palengke - A Filipino Market

*Secure your spot as a Non-Profit Organization
*Free Spot, just asking for 10% of Donations received
*All Donation transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
*Secure your spot as a Non-Profit Organization
*Free Spot, just asking for 10% of Donations received
*All Donation transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
Vendor: Non Profit Flat Rate
$150
*Secure your spot as a Non-Profit Organization
* Flat rate of $150
*All Donation transaction must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
*Secure your spot as a Non-Profit Organization
* Flat rate of $150
*All Donation transaction must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
Vendor: Retail (Non Food)
$350
*Secure your spot as a Retail Vendor (Merchandise/Business)
*Flat rate of $350
*Secure your spot as a Retail Vendor (Merchandise/Business)
*Flat rate of $350
Vendor: Food/Beverage Performance Based (10%)
$250
*Secure your spot as a Food/Beverage Vendor.
*Lower $250 base with 10% rev share of all sales. All food / beverage transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
*Secure your spot as a Food/Beverage Vendor.
*Lower $250 base with 10% rev share of all sales. All food / beverage transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
Food/Beverage Flat Rate
$550
*Secure your spot as for Food/Beverage Vendor.
*Flat Rate of $550
*All food / / beverage transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
*Price increases after September 1st
*Secure your spot as for Food/Beverage Vendor.
*Flat Rate of $550
*All food / / beverage transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
*Price increases after September 1st
Food Truck Performance Based (10%)
$750
*Only Four Food Truck Spots Available. Includes Venue Fee for parking Food Truck.
*Lower $750 base with 10% of sales.
*All food / drink transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
*Only Four Food Truck Spots Available. Includes Venue Fee for parking Food Truck.
*Lower $750 base with 10% of sales.
*All food / drink transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
Food Truck Flat Rate
$1,050
*Only Four Food Truck Spots Available. Includes Venue Fee for parking Food Truck.
*Flat Rate of $1,050.
*All food / drink transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
*Only Four Food Truck Spots Available. Includes Venue Fee for parking Food Truck.
*Flat Rate of $1,050.
*All food / drink transactions must be made utilizing Lone Star Palengke Market Tickets - "Bahay Bucks".
* Required: $50 Temporary Food Permit from the City of Grand Prairie
Pamayanan Sponsor - Diamond
$25,000
(ONLY ONE AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of the ENTIRE EVENT
*5 Minute Announcement during Lone Star Palengke
*Full Page on Website
*Recognition on ALL Lone Star Palengke Future Marketing
* Everything in Gold Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
(ONLY ONE AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of the ENTIRE EVENT
*5 Minute Announcement during Lone Star Palengke
*Full Page on Website
*Recognition on ALL Lone Star Palengke Future Marketing
* Everything in Gold Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Bayanihan Sponsor - Gold
$10,000
(ONLY TWO AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of Palengke Portion OR the Kapwa Concert
*2 Minute Announcement During Lone Star Palengke
* Half Page on Website
* "Presented by" on ALL Performers OR ALL Market Vendors
* Everything in Silver Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
(ONLY TWO AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of Palengke Portion OR the Kapwa Concert
*2 Minute Announcement During Lone Star Palengke
* Half Page on Website
* "Presented by" on ALL Performers OR ALL Market Vendors
* Everything in Silver Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Kapwa Sponsor - Silver
$5,000
*1 Minute Announcement During the Lone Star Palengke
* VIP Booth Selection
* Website Paragraph Highlight
* Everything in Bronze Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
*1 Minute Announcement During the Lone Star Palengke
* VIP Booth Selection
* Website Paragraph Highlight
* Everything in Bronze Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Kaibigan Sponsor - Bronze
$1,000
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event
*LED Screen Advertising Full Image
*Social Media Video
*Website Mention
*Everything in Family Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event
*LED Screen Advertising Full Image
*Social Media Video
*Website Mention
*Everything in Family Sponsor
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
Pamilya Sponsor (Family)
$500
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event
*1 Instagram Mention
*3 Slide Story to Accompany Post
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event
*1 Instagram Mention
*3 Slide Story to Accompany Post
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
ADD ON: Tent (Optional)
$100
PACE DFW will set up a Tent for you in the Main Pavilion
PACE DFW will set up a Tent for you in the Main Pavilion
ADD ON: Table (Optional)
$50
PACE DFW will set up a Table for you at your Booth Location
PACE DFW will set up a Table for you at your Booth Location
ADD On: Food Vendor City of Grand Prairie Permit (Optional)
$75
The City of Grand Prairie requires a $50 Temporary Food Permit picked up in person. You can go to the City directly or we can help complete this step with you for a $25 convenience fee.
The City of Grand Prairie requires a $50 Temporary Food Permit picked up in person. You can go to the City directly or we can help complete this step with you for a $25 convenience fee.
ADD ON: Two Chairs (Optional)
$20
PACE DFW will set up two chairs for you at your Booth Location
PACE DFW will set up two chairs for you at your Booth Location
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!