City of Webb City

Hosted by

City of Webb City

About this event

Sales closed

2024 Webb City Downtown Holiday Merry Market

Downtown Webb City

MIssouri

Webb City Downtown Holiday Merry Market
$10
$10 per person, limit 2 per purchase Passes may be picked up anytime after 8 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024. *Note, on the purchase page there is a donation option. There is no donation needed to purchase. Simply choose the "other" option in the dropdown menu and then type $0 in the amount box.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!