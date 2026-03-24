Council for Unity Alumni & Friends Network

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Perfect for alumni and friends who want to stay connected and support CFU’s mission. Includes:
Quarterly Unity Newsletter (updates, impact, stories)
Invitations to CFU events and community gatherings
Access to mentorship opportunities (as mentor or mentee)
Member discounts on CFU merchandise and select events
Renews monthly
For those who want to deepen their impact, visibility, and connection to the CFU community. Legacy Membership includes everything in Basic, plus:
1 Spotlight Feature on CFU social media
Priority invitations to select events and special gatherings
Enhanced event discounts or early access
Exclusive CFU merch item annually
Opportunities to engage more directly (panels, speaking, advisory moments)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!