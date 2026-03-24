Council for Unity

Offered by

Council for Unity

About the memberships

Council for Unity Alumni & Friends Network

AFN Basic Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Perfect for alumni and friends who want to stay connected and support CFU’s mission. Includes:


Quarterly Unity Newsletter (updates, impact, stories)


Invitations to CFU events and community gatherings


Access to mentorship opportunities (as mentor or mentee)


Member discounts on CFU merchandise and select events

Legacy Membership
$25

Renews monthly

For those who want to deepen their impact, visibility, and connection to the CFU community. Legacy Membership includes everything in Basic, plus:


1 Spotlight Feature on CFU social media


Priority invitations to select events and special gatherings


Enhanced event discounts or early access


Exclusive CFU merch item annually


Opportunities to engage more directly (panels, speaking, advisory moments)



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