Eudora Lions Club
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Eudora Lions Club

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Eudora Lions Club

About this event

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Eudora Lions 75th Anniversary Celebration

1630 Elm St

Eudora, KS 66025, USA

RSVP with dinner - per person
$20

Enjoy a delicious meal catered by Barbwire Barbecue, featuring their signature slow-smoked barbecue and homestyle sides. Known locally for bold flavors and hearty portions, Barbwire Barbecue will make the evening even more memorable as we gather to celebrate together.

RSVP - NO MEAL
Free

Please only use this if you are planning to attend but WILL NOT be eating.

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