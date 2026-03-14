Eudora Lions 75th Anniversary Celebration

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About this event
Enjoy a delicious meal catered by Barbwire Barbecue, featuring their signature slow-smoked barbecue and homestyle sides. Known locally for bold flavors and hearty portions, Barbwire Barbecue will make the evening even more memorable as we gather to celebrate together.
Please only use this if you are planning to attend but WILL NOT be eating.
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