75th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

BLACK DIAMOND SPONSOR - $7500+ (Only one available)

*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter of DST

*Give greetings on behalf of your organization

*Full-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet

*Two VIP tables (20 tickets) to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon

*Company logo on the screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page

*Sponsorship acknowledgement during 75th Anniverary Champagne Toast reception

*15 second video congratulating the chapter on its 75th Anniversary

*Commemorative souvenir for table guests





**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**