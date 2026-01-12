75th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

About this event
This Champagne Toast Reception hosted at Embassy Suites Hampton is for Deltas Only and our special guests. Attire is after five with the option of jazzy sneakers.
Our Diamond Legacy Luncheon hosted at the Hampton Roads Convention Center will be an afternoon of elegant red and white summer attire that will be open to the public. Doors will open at 11AM.
BLACK DIAMOND SPONSOR - $7500+ (Only one available)
*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter of DST
*Give greetings on behalf of your organization
*Full-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
*Two VIP tables (20 tickets) to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon
*Company logo on the screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page
*Sponsorship acknowledgement during 75th Anniverary Champagne Toast reception
*15 second video congratulating the chapter on its 75th Anniversary
*Commemorative souvenir for table guests
**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**
DIAMOND SPONSOR - $5,000
*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter of DST
*Full-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
*One VIP table (10 tickets) to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon
*Company logo on the screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page
*Sponsorship acknowledgement during Champagne Toast reception
*15 second video congratulating the chapter on its 75th Anniversary
*Commemorative souvenir for table guests
**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**
CRIMSON & CREAM SPONSOR - $4,000
*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter of DST
*Full-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
*Five VIP tickets to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon
*Company logo on screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page
*Commemorative souvenir for table guests
**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**
1913 CRIMSON FIRE SPONSOR - $3,000
*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter of DST
*Full-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
*Three VIP tickets to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon
*Company logo on screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page
*Commemorative souvenir for sponsor and guests
**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**
1951 CRIMSON CHAMPION SPONSOR - $2,000
*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter
*Half-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
*Two VIP tickets to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon
*Company logo on screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page
*Commemorative souvenir for sponsor and guest
**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**
VIOLET AND PEARL SPONSOR - $1,000
*Sponsorship is tax-deductible payable to DREF Hampton Alumnae Chapter of DST
*Half-page advertisement in printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
*One VIP ticket to the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon
*Company logo on screen during the 75th Anniversary Diamond Legacy Luncheon and Hampton Alumnae Chapter’s social media page
*Commemorative souvenir for sponsor
**Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will receive one complimentary ticket to the Champagne Toast Reception Friday evening with the purchase of a sponsorship.**
Sensational Crimson Partner - $100
· Name listed in the printed and digital commemorative souvenir booklet
· Commemorative souvenir
Please forward your camera ready 8x10 ad to [email protected] no later than Friday, May 1, 2026 to ensure publication.
Please forward your camera ready half page ad to [email protected] no later than Friday, May 1, 2026 to ensure publication.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!