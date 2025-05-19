Celebrating 75 Years of Our Family Medicine Residency Program

Includes dinner, dessert, commemorative gift, a small donation to the program, and lasting memories with friends. (Seating is limited.)
I can't make it to the event, but I'd like to support the program. Note: To make a donation larger than $20, click "Add+"
Drinks are available for pre-purchase ONLY and will not be sold at the venue. Non-alcoholic beverages = 1 ticket each. Alcoholic beverages = 2 tickets each. Please be sure to purchase any drinks for yourself, friends, residents ahead of time. Water and coffee will be provided by the venue.
Saturday, 8:00-12:00pm @ CCRMC Campus. History talk by Dr. John Lee (2 CME Credits) & Campus Tour in Martinez Bldg.1. along with continental breakfast. More Info to Follow.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing