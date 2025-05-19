Celebrating 75 Years of Our Family Medicine Residency Program

801 Golf Club Rd

Pleasant Hill, CA 94523, USA

Gala Ticket
$100

Includes dinner, dessert, commemorative gift, a small donation to the program, and lasting memories with friends. (Seating is limited.)

Donation Only
$20

I can't make it to the event, but I'd like to support the program. Note: To make a donation larger than $20, click "Add+"

Drink Tickets (Pre-purchase required)
$5

Drinks are available for pre-purchase ONLY and will not be sold at the venue. Non-alcoholic beverages = 1 ticket each. Alcoholic beverages = 2 tickets each. Please be sure to purchase any drinks for yourself, friends, residents ahead of time. Water and coffee will be provided by the venue.

Alumni History by Dr. John Lee (2 CME) & Campus Tour
$25

Saturday, 8:00-12:00pm @ CCRMC Campus. History talk by Dr. John Lee (2 CME Credits) & Campus Tour in Martinez Bldg.1. along with continental breakfast. More Info to Follow.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing