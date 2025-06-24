75th Annual Community Ball

Two premier tables for 20 guests | wine at table | two drink tickets per guest | welcome remarks during the program |Jubilee Sponsor portrait by ball photographer, |onstage recognition during program | logo on print and digital invitations (deadline August 15) |full page recognition in program | premier recognition placement in event materials | logo on event signage and other promotional platforms | featured spotlight on JLWJC website | feature in JLWJC newsletter | publicity photo in The KC Independent | complimentary Ball photo | 20 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party