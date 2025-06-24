75th Annual Community Ball

Hosted by
Two premier tables for 20 guests | wine at table | two drink tickets per guest | welcome remarks during the program |Jubilee Sponsor portrait by ball photographer, |onstage recognition during program | logo on print and digital invitations (deadline August 15) |full page recognition in program | premier recognition placement in event materials | logo on event signage and other promotional platforms | featured spotlight on JLWJC website | feature in JLWJC newsletter | publicity photo in The KC Independent | complimentary Ball photo | 20 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party
One premier table for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | Platinum sponsor portrait by Ball photographer | onstage recognition during program logo on print and digital print invitations (deadline August 15) | full page recognition in program | premier recognition placement in event materials | logo on event |signage and other promotional platforms | recognition on JLWJC website | recognition in JLWJC newsletter| publicity photo In The KC Independent | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party
One premier table for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | half page recognition in program | recognition on event signage and other promotional platforms | recognition on JLWJC website | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party
One premier table for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | quarter page recognition in program | recognition on event signage and other promotional platforms | Complimentary Ball photo | 6 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party
One reserved table for 10 | Wine at table | One drink ticket per guest | Recognition on event signage program and presentations | and other promotional platforms | 4 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party
Exclusive! One available | preferred seating for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | representative provides Benefactor Party welcome | recognition as Benefactor Party in program and other promotional platforms | logo displayed on Benefactor Party signage | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP party
Exclusive! One available | preferred seating for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | signature cocktail named for sponsor | recognition as Cocktail Reception sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | logo displayed in Cocktail Reception. area and bars | logo on event signage and presentations | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party
Exclusive! two available | preferred seating for 4 guests | one drink ticket per guest | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | recognition as Hosted Dinner Wine sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | complimentary Ball photo | 4 invitations to Benefactor VIP party
Exclusive | one available | seating for 4 guests | one drink ticket per guest | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | recognition as Wine and Whiskey Pull sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | logo on wine and whiskey bags | complimentary Ball photo | 4 invitations to Benefactor VIP party
LIMITED - FOUR AVAILABLE | preferred seating for 2 guests | one drink ticket per guest | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | recognition as Entertainment sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | complimentary Ball photo | 2 invitations to Benefactor VIP party
One reserved table|10 guests|Recognition in program
One Individual seat|recognition in program
One Individual seat
