Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas

Hosted by

Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas

About this event

75th Annual Community Ball

6100 College Blvd

Overland Park, KS 66211, USA

Jubilee Sponsor
$20,000

Two premier tables for 20 guests | wine at table | two drink tickets per guest | welcome remarks during the program |Jubilee Sponsor portrait by ball photographer, |onstage recognition during program | logo on print and digital invitations (deadline August 15) |full page recognition in program | premier recognition placement in event materials | logo on event signage and other promotional platforms | featured spotlight on JLWJC website | feature in JLWJC newsletter | publicity photo in The KC Independent | complimentary Ball photo | 20 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

One premier table for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | Platinum sponsor portrait by Ball photographer | onstage recognition during program logo on print and digital print invitations (deadline August 15) | full page recognition in program | premier recognition placement in event materials | logo on event |signage and other promotional platforms | recognition on JLWJC website | recognition in JLWJC newsletter| publicity photo In The KC Independent | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

One premier table for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | half page recognition in program | recognition on event signage and other promotional platforms | recognition on JLWJC website | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

One premier table for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | quarter page recognition in program | recognition on event signage and other promotional platforms | Complimentary Ball photo | 6 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party

Bronze Sponsor
$3,500

One reserved table for 10 | Wine at table | One drink ticket per guest | Recognition on event signage program and presentations | and other promotional platforms | 4 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party

Benefactor VIP Event Host
$7,500

Exclusive! One available | preferred seating for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | representative provides Benefactor Party welcome | recognition as Benefactor Party in program and other promotional platforms | logo displayed on Benefactor Party signage | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP party

Cocktail Reception Host - SOLD
$7,500

Exclusive! One available | preferred seating for 10 guests | wine at table | one drink ticket per guest | signature cocktail named for sponsor | recognition as Cocktail Reception sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | logo displayed in Cocktail Reception. area and bars | logo on event signage and presentations | complimentary Ball photo | 10 invitations to Benefactor VIP Party

Dinner Wine Sponsor
$3,500

Exclusive! two available | preferred seating for 4 guests | one drink ticket per guest | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | recognition as Hosted Dinner Wine sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | complimentary Ball photo | 4 invitations to Benefactor VIP party

Wine and Whiskey Pull
$3,500

Exclusive | one available | seating for 4 guests | one drink ticket per guest | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | recognition as Wine and Whiskey Pull sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | logo on wine and whiskey bags | complimentary Ball photo | 4 invitations to Benefactor VIP party

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,750

LIMITED - FOUR AVAILABLE | preferred seating for 2 guests | one drink ticket per guest | logo displayed on event signage and presentations | recognition as Entertainment sponsor in program and other promotional platforms | complimentary Ball photo | 2 invitations to Benefactor VIP party

Table Host
$3,000

One reserved table|10 guests|Recognition in program

Patron
$350

One Individual seat|recognition in program

Individual Ticket
$300

One Individual seat

Add a donation for Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!