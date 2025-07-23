Church Of God Pentecostal Inc

About this event

75th International Holy Convocation

818 Telegraph Rd

Prichard, AL 36610, USA

Early Bird Adult Registration & Banquet
$175
Available until Feb 28

Includes entry to the Celebration Banquet and a full adult registration packet, which includes the souvenir book, conference t-shirt, goodies, and more.

Early Bird Child Registration & Banquet
$75
Available until Feb 28

Includes child entry (ages 17 & under) to the Celebration Banquet and a full child registration packet, which includes conference goodies
(program booklet not included).

Early Bird Adult Banquet Only
$100
Available until Feb 28

Grants adult entry to the Celebration Banquet.
Does not include conference registration.

Early Bird Adult Registration Only
$75
Available until Feb 28

Includes a full adult registration packet, which includes the souvenir book, conference goodies, and more.
Does not include a ticket to the Celebration Banquet.

Co-Sponsorship
$1,000
Available until Apr 30

Co-Sponsorship – $1,000.00
Includes:

  • Two (2) program booklets
  • Two (2) commemorative t-shirts
  • One (1) full-page advertisement in the program booklet

As a Co-Sponsor, your name will also appear on our Sponsorship Recognition Page and be highlighted through special announcements during the event.

Full-Page Ad
$100
Available until Apr 30

Place your church, business, family or personal advertisement in our commemorative souvenir booklet.
All ads are full-page (8.5" x 11").

Late Adult Banquet Only
$125

Grants adult entry to the Celebration Banquet.
Does not include a conference registration packet.
Limited availability.

Late Child Banquet Only
$60

Grants child entry (ages 17 & under) to the Celebration Banquet.
Does not include a registration packet.

Late Adult Registration Only
$85

Includes a full adult registration packet with the souvenir book, conference goodies, and more.
Does not include a ticket to the Celebration Banquet.
Limited availability.

Late Child Registration Only
$30

Includes a full child registration packet with conference goodies.
(Program booklet not included.)

