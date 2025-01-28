761st BPMC

761st BPMC

761st BPMC Sponsorships 2025

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

Gold Sponsorship provides recognition as a sponsor for all 761st BPMC events, two 761st BPMC shirts and one 761st BPMC Hoodie, plus invitations to all special events.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

Silver Sponsorship provides recognition as a sponsor for all 761st BPMC events, a 761st BPMC shirt and a 761st BPMC Hoodie, plus invitations to all special events.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Valid for one year

Bronze Sponsorship provides recognition as a sponsor for one (1) 761st BPMC event, a 761st BPMC shirt, plus invitations to all special events.

