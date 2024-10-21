Aina Hoopulapula Mele and Hula Conference 2026

2 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions.
This ticket is non-refundable, and all proceeds directly support the continuation of our ongoing programs. Mahalo.
Haumāna Discount
$25
Requirements:
-Student ID upon check-in (No ID, No entry)
-Must be currently enrolled in grades 6-12 at any D.O.E, Charter, or Private School.
-Active Students only: SY2025-2026
-If purchasing more than one tickets under this rate, each participant must meet the above requirements.
2 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions. Price will remain the same if only attending 1 day.
2 Day General Admission
$65
2 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions.
1 Day General Admission
$40
1 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions.
You may attend a day of your choice.
This ticket is non-refundable, and all proceeds directly support the continuation of our ongoing programs. Mahalo.
Add a donation for Hoʻoulu ʻIke Center for Hula and Mele
$
