Hoʻoulu ʻIke Center for Hula and Mele

Hoʻoulu ʻIke Center for Hula and Mele

Aina Hoopulapula Mele and Hula Conference 2026

91-1001 Farrington Hwy

Kapolei, HI 96707, USA

Early Bird Special
$50
Available until Mar 1
2 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions. This ticket is non-refundable, and all proceeds directly support the continuation of our ongoing programs. Mahalo.
Haumāna Discount
$25
Requirements: -Student ID upon check-in (No ID, No entry) -Must be currently enrolled in grades 6-12 at any D.O.E, Charter, or Private School. -Active Students only: SY2025-2026 -If purchasing more than one tickets under this rate, each participant must meet the above requirements. 2 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions. Price will remain the same if only attending 1 day. This ticket is non-refundable, and all proceeds directly support the continuation of our ongoing programs. Mahalo.
2 Day General Admission
$65
2 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions. This ticket is non-refundable, and all proceeds directly support the continuation of our ongoing programs. Mahalo.
1 Day General Admission
$40
1 Day Pass includes full access to conference sessions. You may attend a day of your choice. This ticket is non-refundable, and all proceeds directly support the continuation of our ongoing programs. Mahalo.
