Intermediate Tap Dancing (Spring)

Intermediate Tap Dancing - Instructed by Liz Livesay
Tuesdays from 6-7 pm - Dance Studio - Ages 13+
Join us for continued familiarization with tap vocabulary from Vaudeville to Broadway styles. Emphasis will be on technique and some choreography. For students looking for a challenge in a supportive setting.
Clothing:
In addition to tap shoes, students should wear comfortable clothing such as dance pants, yoga pants or other stretchy bottoms — avoid jeans. We recommend wearing at least two layers on top so that a layer could be removed after warm-ups — a t-shirt or tank with a sweatshirt are ideal.
Classes are on Tuesdays from 6-7 pm from 4/9-6/11.
***Mark your calendars***
Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Dancers in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)
Fri, June 28 - Share Dance at CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)