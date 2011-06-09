Intermediate Tap Dancing (Spring)

Intermediate Tap Dancing - Instructed by Liz Livesay

Tuesdays from 6-7 pm - Dance Studio - Ages 13+

Join us for continued familiarization with tap vocabulary from Vaudeville to Broadway styles. Emphasis will be on technique and some choreography. For students looking for a challenge in a supportive setting.





Clothing:

In addition to tap shoes, students should wear comfortable clothing such as dance pants, yoga pants or other stretchy bottoms — avoid jeans. We recommend wearing at least two layers on top so that a layer could be removed after warm-ups — a t-shirt or tank with a sweatshirt are ideal.





Classes are on Tuesdays from 6-7 pm from 4/9-6/11.





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Dancers in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - Share Dance at CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)