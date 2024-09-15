Safonia's Silent Auction

Item pick up will be coordinated individually with each winner.
Colorado Whiskey Gift Basket
$130
Colorado has made its mark (a big one) in the beer market, but not far behind are hand-crafted spirits that boast farm-fresh ingredients and crisp snow-melt water. This whiskey gift basket includes bottles from three Colorado based distilleries - Bear Creek Distillery, Ironton Distillery, and Boulder Spirits.
*Winner must be able to pick up this prize. We are unable to ship this item*
4 Tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science
$60
Looking for an engaging family outing? Enjoy a fun-filled day at Denver's favorite museum! Treat your family of 4 to an afternoon of dinosaurs, gems, minerals and Egyptian Mummies! Enjoy some of Denver's most exciting exhibits at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science!
1-Hour Massage
$60
Massage therapist, Amy C. Donovan has donated this 1-hour massage. Amy practices artful and scientific techniques in Swedish Massage, Joint Range of Motion, Deep Tissue Massage, Neuromuscular (trigger point) therapy, myofascial Therapy, Reflexotherapy, Table/Chair Massage and Prenatal Massage.
Night Out at Blanchard Family Wines
$60
This family-owned winery label originated in Healdsburg, CA and offers hand-crafted, artisan selections that truly showcase a sense of place, and exhibit boutique winemaking techniques. This gift certificate entitles two guests to enjoy a guided tasting flight per person, a cheese & charcuterie board, and selected desserts. It is redeemable at both the Denver and Fort Collins locations.
2 Tickets to Rockies vs. Dodgers 2025 Season
$45
Do you love to support our Colorado home teams? Grab your peanuts and cracker jack and enjoy a night at Coors Field watching the Rockies play their division leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers! You and a guest will have a great view of the field as you root on our Rockies. Seats are in Section 119, Row 35, Seats 1 & 2.
*Game date TBD once 2025 tickets are released.*
Ratio Beerworks Gift Basket
$45
Craving a craft beer? Enjoy the refreshing and delicious taste of one of Denver's most popular breweries. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to sample some of Ratio's best brews! Still craving some more...enjoy a 6-pack of their famous Sparks Fly IPA from the comfort of your own home and to top it off, you can sport your own Ratio cap!
