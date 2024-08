Please join us for a fun evening of gambling, food and drinks in support of the youth girls team. Every dollar raised will help showcase these young women nationally and assist them in their pursuit of higher education.





Time: Doors open 6:30pm, Games are from 7-10pm

Purse: Exchange gambling chips for prizes

Cost: $100, includes Gambling Chips, Food, and 2 Drink Tickets.





Florida Premier FC nonprofit, Tax ID # 59-3645858.