Philantopia Travel Packages (Abroad)

THIS PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES: 5 nights for 2 people in a charming apartment in Amalfi town Lemon tour and tasting in a real lemon farmhouse Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination* Personal concierge to arrange extra activities and tours during your stay Enjoy the splendor of the beautiful Amalfi Coast with its dramatic coastlines, precipitous mountains, stunning vertical landscapes sprinkled with lush forests, and picturesque villages. A perfect example of a Mediterranean landscape, the land varies from terraced vineyards and orchards to a glittering string of pastel-colored towns. Not only will you be seduced by the spectacular views, but also by the tantalizing flavors of the local cuisine, from freshly caught seafood to hand-made pasta to sweet limoncello! Home to numerous superb restaurants, the area is famous for offering one of the most delicious cuisines in Italy. The Amalfi Coast shows off its best side when viewed from the sea, and this is best done by boat. You can take taxi boats that cruise from town to town, or spend a day in stunning Capri, Italy’s most glamorous island. Your accommodation for 5 nights will be a charming and newly renovated apartment located in the heart of Amalfi. This vibrant and famous town gives its name to the region, and not only is it the perfect base for visiting the entire coast, but it is also a historic and beautiful town with Medieval origins that still display the splendor from a time when it dominated the trade routes of the Mediterranean sea. The apartment consists of a bedroom and a living room with a fully equipped kitchen and with a fantastic balcony overlooking one of the cutest squares of Amalfi. The apartment is also equipped with Wi-Fi and air conditioning. You will be just a few steps from Piazza Duomo and only 200 meters from the pier from which scheduled ferries depart for Capri, Ischia, and Positano, as well as all boats for fun excursions out at sea. During your stay you will enjoy an interesting lemon tour visiting a real lemon farmhouse. Lemons are one of the most famous products of the Amalfi Coast. Thanks to the composition of the soil, the weather conditions, and the close presence of the sea, the quality of lemons is superb and they are something you absolutely must try. With this tour, you will have the chance to visit a real lemon farmhouse and walk among lemon groves, and admire the farmers at work. You will visit the workshops to discover the secrets of the preparation of their typical products, from limoncello to jams, to honey from their bees. During the tour, you will have the chance to taste refreshing and natural lemonade and tasty lemon cake.

