Philantopia Travel Packages (Abroad)

THIS PACKAGE OF 2 INCLUDES:
7 nights at the exotic Villa Candi Matahari Resort
Daily Breakfast
4 Relaxing Massages in a Private Massage Bungalow
Private Driver and Gracious Balinese Service
One airport transfer (to/from DPS Airport) in a luxury minibus that seats up to 10 people.*
All Taxes, Fees, Parking and Resort Fees
A Luxury Vacation Package For 7 Nights
Amed is a stunning coastal town in northeast Bali, famous for its diving, snorkeling and magnificent views of Mount Agung.
With peaceful surroundings, this private villa resort offers ocean-view villas and suites, a private infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, a massage bungalow, and outdoor dining pavilion.
Mosaic stone floor outdoor showers, marble floors and walls and lushly gardened outdoor spaces are just a few of the features you’ll discover in every room’s en suite. Relax on an expansive private balcony or sit and relax in the beautiful garden and become mesmerized by the water feature teaming with fish.
Take a long soak after breakfast in the jewel toned infinity pool with swim up pool bar and you’ll find that mornings turn to days, days turn to night. . . .each day, slipping by effortlessly, as Balinese staff and a private driver caters to your every need.
THIS PACKAGE OF 2 INCLUDES:
7 nights at the exotic Villa Candi Matahari Resort
Daily Breakfast
4 Relaxing Massages in a Private Massage Bungalow
Private Driver and Gracious Balinese Service
One airport transfer (to/from DPS Airport) in a luxury minibus that seats up to 10 people.*
All Taxes, Fees, Parking and Resort Fees
A Luxury Vacation Package For 7 Nights
Amed is a stunning coastal town in northeast Bali, famous for its diving, snorkeling and magnificent views of Mount Agung.
With peaceful surroundings, this private villa resort offers ocean-view villas and suites, a private infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, a massage bungalow, and outdoor dining pavilion.
Mosaic stone floor outdoor showers, marble floors and walls and lushly gardened outdoor spaces are just a few of the features you’ll discover in every room’s en suite. Relax on an expansive private balcony or sit and relax in the beautiful garden and become mesmerized by the water feature teaming with fish.
Take a long soak after breakfast in the jewel toned infinity pool with swim up pool bar and you’ll find that mornings turn to days, days turn to night. . . .each day, slipping by effortlessly, as Balinese staff and a private driver caters to your every need.
Hola Barcelona Package For 4 - Barcelona, Spain
$4,800
THIS PACKAGE FOR 4 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 4 people in a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Barcelona city center
Half day private market tour for 4 with paella cooking class
Half day private walking tour for 4 discovering Modernist Barcelona with skip the line entry at the Sagrada Familia
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Destination Concierge to assist with all your local tours, reservations, activities, and transportation
Barcelona, located on the Mediterranean sea along the northern coastline of Spain, is undoubtedly the most cosmopolitan and economically active city in the country famous all around the world for its futuristic architecture that reflects the life in this ever pulsating city. Barcelona offers a fun and vibrant atmosphere, great nightlife, beautiful beaches such as La Barceloneta, and extraordinary gastronomy with famous dishes such as Paella or Crema Catalana.
Enjoy 5 evenings in a charming 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Barcelona, with a fully equipped kitchen and a comfortable living area to give you all of the comforts of home. Your accommodations are merely steps away from the main square and everything you might need during your stay.
Immerse yourself in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and tasty gourmet food scene, with a fabulous and unique experience – a half day private market tour with your personal chef who has experience working in Michelin starred restaurants of the city. Here you will visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class with the chef, focusing on the savory national dish, paella, which you all will enjoy for lunch!
Set out on a half-day guided walking tour with a private guide, discovering Gaudi and Modernist Barcelona. Included is skip the line entrance to the Sagrada Família which is famous for being one of the most iconic examples of Antoni Gaudí’s unique style, combining elements of Art Nouveau, Catalan Modernism and Spanish Late Gothic design. The theme of nature figures prominently in Gaudí’s design, both in terms of symbolism and the use of organic shapes and forms. On this wonderful tour you will explore and learn in detail about the innovative and unique style that has contributed to making Barcelona the characteristic city that it is today!
THIS PACKAGE FOR 4 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 4 people in a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Barcelona city center
Half day private market tour for 4 with paella cooking class
Half day private walking tour for 4 discovering Modernist Barcelona with skip the line entry at the Sagrada Familia
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Destination Concierge to assist with all your local tours, reservations, activities, and transportation
Barcelona, located on the Mediterranean sea along the northern coastline of Spain, is undoubtedly the most cosmopolitan and economically active city in the country famous all around the world for its futuristic architecture that reflects the life in this ever pulsating city. Barcelona offers a fun and vibrant atmosphere, great nightlife, beautiful beaches such as La Barceloneta, and extraordinary gastronomy with famous dishes such as Paella or Crema Catalana.
Enjoy 5 evenings in a charming 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Barcelona, with a fully equipped kitchen and a comfortable living area to give you all of the comforts of home. Your accommodations are merely steps away from the main square and everything you might need during your stay.
Immerse yourself in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and tasty gourmet food scene, with a fabulous and unique experience – a half day private market tour with your personal chef who has experience working in Michelin starred restaurants of the city. Here you will visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class with the chef, focusing on the savory national dish, paella, which you all will enjoy for lunch!
Set out on a half-day guided walking tour with a private guide, discovering Gaudi and Modernist Barcelona. Included is skip the line entrance to the Sagrada Família which is famous for being one of the most iconic examples of Antoni Gaudí’s unique style, combining elements of Art Nouveau, Catalan Modernism and Spanish Late Gothic design. The theme of nature figures prominently in Gaudí’s design, both in terms of symbolism and the use of organic shapes and forms. On this wonderful tour you will explore and learn in detail about the innovative and unique style that has contributed to making Barcelona the characteristic city that it is today!
Thatch Caye Resort Package For 2- Belize, Central America
$3,800
THIS CARIBBEAN TRAVEL PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES:
A 5 night, all-inclusive stay for 2 people in an oceanfront cabana at Thatch Caye Resort which sits on its own 11-acre Caribbean Island 9 miles off the coast of Dangriga, Belize
Three meals per day, snacks, and all local alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
Boat transfer to and from Dangriga
Complimentary use of kayaks, paddle-boards, snorkeling gear, fishing poles and other island toys
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
This five-night, all-inclusive stay for two at Thatch Caye is perfect for the adventure traveler who is looking for a truly unique, barefoot casual experience. Thatch Caye is situated on its own 11-acre Caribbean island nine miles off the coast of Dangriga, Belize.
Surrounded by azure waters and lush greenery, Thatch Caye exudes tranquility and seclusion. Its overwater bungalows and island cabanas, recently refurbished using reclaimed materials from the island itself, offer a blend of rustic charm and modern comfort.
Savor the flavors of Belizean cuisine at the overwater bar, lounge, or The Grove restaurant, where fresh seafood, sourced locally or perhaps even caught by guests themselves, takes center stage. Meals are served communally, fostering friendship among travelers and creating opportunities to share captivating stories.
Escape to Thatch Caye and discover the true essence of tropical living – where luxury meets sustainability, and every experience is infused with blissful tranquility.
THIS CARIBBEAN TRAVEL PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES:
A 5 night, all-inclusive stay for 2 people in an oceanfront cabana at Thatch Caye Resort which sits on its own 11-acre Caribbean Island 9 miles off the coast of Dangriga, Belize
Three meals per day, snacks, and all local alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
Boat transfer to and from Dangriga
Complimentary use of kayaks, paddle-boards, snorkeling gear, fishing poles and other island toys
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
This five-night, all-inclusive stay for two at Thatch Caye is perfect for the adventure traveler who is looking for a truly unique, barefoot casual experience. Thatch Caye is situated on its own 11-acre Caribbean island nine miles off the coast of Dangriga, Belize.
Surrounded by azure waters and lush greenery, Thatch Caye exudes tranquility and seclusion. Its overwater bungalows and island cabanas, recently refurbished using reclaimed materials from the island itself, offer a blend of rustic charm and modern comfort.
Savor the flavors of Belizean cuisine at the overwater bar, lounge, or The Grove restaurant, where fresh seafood, sourced locally or perhaps even caught by guests themselves, takes center stage. Meals are served communally, fostering friendship among travelers and creating opportunities to share captivating stories.
Escape to Thatch Caye and discover the true essence of tropical living – where luxury meets sustainability, and every experience is infused with blissful tranquility.
Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Package For 2- Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
$3,500
THIS PACKAGE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
5 nights in a Deluxe room at the Bahia Hotel & Beach House
Choose 1 activity for 2 guests per stay of either 1-hour SUP, off shore snorkeling, or sunset dinner cruise
$500.00 USD F&B Resort Credit for use at Bar Esquina, Sur Beach House, Coffee Shop + Juice Bar and the pool bar
No minimum consumption fee for table or on beach seating at SUR Beach House
One signature welcome drink for two upon check in at the Bahia Hotel
Daily coffee & pastries for two (1 fresh drip and pastry from Bar Esquina coffee shop)
Personalized concierge assistance when planning activities and transportation
The Bahia Hotel in Mexico is an urban-chic boutique hotel just off Cabo San Lucas’s most swimmable stretch of sand, Medano Beach, and steps away from activities, shopping, dining and nightlife. The hotel serves as a comfortable home base for daily excursions — surfing, SUP, snorkeling, and other adventures — arranged by the Bahia experience team.
Bahia’s signature restaurants, Bar Esquina and SUR, are widely considered some of the area’s best. Bar Esquina features international Mexican cuisine influenced by Mediterranean flavors with locally grown, organic produce; fresh fish from the Pacific & Sea of Cortez; and the highest quality meats cooked on a mesquite grill.SUR, the only standalone beach house on Cabo San Lucas’ beloved Medano Beach, SUR offers authentic cuisine with views of the ocean. Inspired by Montauk and the Mediterranean, SUR’s beachfront has a vibrant but relaxed atmosphere, with daily DJs, attentive service, and delicious beach-friendly fare.
Started in 2009, Cabo SUP was Medano Beach’s first stand-up paddleboard (SUP) outfitter. Located on a serene stretch of the Sea of Cortez. Cabo SUP is the perfect launching point for paddlers wanting to explore one of the world’s most pristine bodies of water — what Jacques Cousteau referred to as the “world’s aquarium.” In addition to board rentals, Cabo SUP offers guided tours including snorkeling, and sunset cruises.
THIS PACKAGE FOR TWO INCLUDES:
5 nights in a Deluxe room at the Bahia Hotel & Beach House
Choose 1 activity for 2 guests per stay of either 1-hour SUP, off shore snorkeling, or sunset dinner cruise
$500.00 USD F&B Resort Credit for use at Bar Esquina, Sur Beach House, Coffee Shop + Juice Bar and the pool bar
No minimum consumption fee for table or on beach seating at SUR Beach House
One signature welcome drink for two upon check in at the Bahia Hotel
Daily coffee & pastries for two (1 fresh drip and pastry from Bar Esquina coffee shop)
Personalized concierge assistance when planning activities and transportation
The Bahia Hotel in Mexico is an urban-chic boutique hotel just off Cabo San Lucas’s most swimmable stretch of sand, Medano Beach, and steps away from activities, shopping, dining and nightlife. The hotel serves as a comfortable home base for daily excursions — surfing, SUP, snorkeling, and other adventures — arranged by the Bahia experience team.
Bahia’s signature restaurants, Bar Esquina and SUR, are widely considered some of the area’s best. Bar Esquina features international Mexican cuisine influenced by Mediterranean flavors with locally grown, organic produce; fresh fish from the Pacific & Sea of Cortez; and the highest quality meats cooked on a mesquite grill.SUR, the only standalone beach house on Cabo San Lucas’ beloved Medano Beach, SUR offers authentic cuisine with views of the ocean. Inspired by Montauk and the Mediterranean, SUR’s beachfront has a vibrant but relaxed atmosphere, with daily DJs, attentive service, and delicious beach-friendly fare.
Started in 2009, Cabo SUP was Medano Beach’s first stand-up paddleboard (SUP) outfitter. Located on a serene stretch of the Sea of Cortez. Cabo SUP is the perfect launching point for paddlers wanting to explore one of the world’s most pristine bodies of water — what Jacques Cousteau referred to as the “world’s aquarium.” In addition to board rentals, Cabo SUP offers guided tours including snorkeling, and sunset cruises.
A Luxurious 5-Night Trulli House Experience- Puglia, Italy
$7,000
THIS PACKAGE OF 4 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 4 people in a luxury 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Trullo, a characteristic Apulian farmhouse, with private pool
Traditional dinner in the Trullo House prepared by a local chef
Half day private tour of the stunning town of Alberobello, Unesco heritage, with the characteristic trulli, the typical limestone dwellings
Visit of a typical olive oil mill with olive oil tasting
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination* Personal concierge to arrange extra activities and tours during your stay
Experience an unforgettable 5-night stay in a luxurious Trulli house, the iconic white country homes of the Apulian region, known for their distinctive conical roofs. Nestled in the “stiletto heel” of Italy’s boot, Puglia is renowned for its breathtaking beaches, charming towns, exquisite cuisine, and rich history, making it an ideal destination for all travelers.
This exquisite 6-cone Trulli complex features two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cozy living area, and a fully equipped kitchen. Enjoy modern comforts with underfloor air conditioning and heating. The property boasts a beautiful garden adorned with ancient olive trees, a trullo SPA with a Turkish bath and an emotional shower, and a salt-water swimming pool. Relax by the large outdoor gazebo with sofas and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for al fresco dining.
Indulge in a fabulous dinner prepared by a private chef in the comfort of your accommodation and embark on a visit to a traditional olive oil mill. Puglia is celebrated for its olive trees and exceptional olive oil, which you will have the opportunity to taste. Additionally, explore the enchanting village of Alberobello on a private 2-hour walking tour. Famous for its fairytale-like 14th-century Trulli huts, this village is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-see destination.
Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury, culture, and relaxation in the heart of one of Italy’s most beautiful.
THIS PACKAGE OF 4 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 4 people in a luxury 2 bedroom/2 bathroom Trullo, a characteristic Apulian farmhouse, with private pool
Traditional dinner in the Trullo House prepared by a local chef
Half day private tour of the stunning town of Alberobello, Unesco heritage, with the characteristic trulli, the typical limestone dwellings
Visit of a typical olive oil mill with olive oil tasting
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination* Personal concierge to arrange extra activities and tours during your stay
Experience an unforgettable 5-night stay in a luxurious Trulli house, the iconic white country homes of the Apulian region, known for their distinctive conical roofs. Nestled in the “stiletto heel” of Italy’s boot, Puglia is renowned for its breathtaking beaches, charming towns, exquisite cuisine, and rich history, making it an ideal destination for all travelers.
This exquisite 6-cone Trulli complex features two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cozy living area, and a fully equipped kitchen. Enjoy modern comforts with underfloor air conditioning and heating. The property boasts a beautiful garden adorned with ancient olive trees, a trullo SPA with a Turkish bath and an emotional shower, and a salt-water swimming pool. Relax by the large outdoor gazebo with sofas and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for al fresco dining.
Indulge in a fabulous dinner prepared by a private chef in the comfort of your accommodation and embark on a visit to a traditional olive oil mill. Puglia is celebrated for its olive trees and exceptional olive oil, which you will have the opportunity to taste. Additionally, explore the enchanting village of Alberobello on a private 2-hour walking tour. Famous for its fairytale-like 14th-century Trulli huts, this village is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-see destination.
Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury, culture, and relaxation in the heart of one of Italy’s most beautiful.
Bordeaux France Package For 4- Bordeaux, France
$5,300
THIS PACKAGE FOR 4 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 4 people in a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Bordeaux city center
Full day private wine tour in Saint Emilion with lunch and transportation included
Private bike tour of Bordeaux, discovering the secrets of one of the most bike-friendly cities in France
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Destination Concierge to assist with all your local tours, reservations, activities, and transportation
Considered second only to Paris in terms of beauty and elegance, Bordeaux has for years been a key destination for all who are interested in French culture, lifestyle, food and of course, wine. Located in the heart of a legendary wine growing region, this vibrant and sophisticated city is a top gourmet and cultural destination. It has been rendered even more splendid with its recent makeover, giving it the perfect mix of modern and traditional, with that electric vibe that only port cities have. Bordeaux is an ideal base for exploring nearby wine regions such as Medoc, St. Emilion, Pessac-Leognan and Sauternes. The coast of the Atlantic is just a 45-minute drive away, where you can visit Arcachon Bay to sample its famous seafood and oysters, as well as the beautiful beaches, lush pine forests, and the biggest sand dune in Europe.
Four of you will stay for 5 evenings in a charming apartment, situated right in the heart of Bordeaux with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a nice living area. Furnished with elegance and traditional French decor, this apartment will make for a pleasant stay. Close to major points of interest, this will be a wonderful base for discovering this beautiful city.
A visit to Bordeaux would not be complete without experiencing its wine. Set out on a full day wine tour in the Saint Emilion region, the holy land of the best Merlots in the world. Your driver, who is also a wine expert, will take you to discover this important wine region through visits and tastings at two Grand Cru Classe wineries, pausing in between for lunch in a typical restaurant. You will also get to explore the city center more in depth on a private bike tour, where your guide will show you the major sites, as well as some hidden corners, of one of the most bike friendly towns in Europe.
THIS PACKAGE FOR 4 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 4 people in a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Bordeaux city center
Full day private wine tour in Saint Emilion with lunch and transportation included
Private bike tour of Bordeaux, discovering the secrets of one of the most bike-friendly cities in France
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Destination Concierge to assist with all your local tours, reservations, activities, and transportation
Considered second only to Paris in terms of beauty and elegance, Bordeaux has for years been a key destination for all who are interested in French culture, lifestyle, food and of course, wine. Located in the heart of a legendary wine growing region, this vibrant and sophisticated city is a top gourmet and cultural destination. It has been rendered even more splendid with its recent makeover, giving it the perfect mix of modern and traditional, with that electric vibe that only port cities have. Bordeaux is an ideal base for exploring nearby wine regions such as Medoc, St. Emilion, Pessac-Leognan and Sauternes. The coast of the Atlantic is just a 45-minute drive away, where you can visit Arcachon Bay to sample its famous seafood and oysters, as well as the beautiful beaches, lush pine forests, and the biggest sand dune in Europe.
Four of you will stay for 5 evenings in a charming apartment, situated right in the heart of Bordeaux with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a nice living area. Furnished with elegance and traditional French decor, this apartment will make for a pleasant stay. Close to major points of interest, this will be a wonderful base for discovering this beautiful city.
A visit to Bordeaux would not be complete without experiencing its wine. Set out on a full day wine tour in the Saint Emilion region, the holy land of the best Merlots in the world. Your driver, who is also a wine expert, will take you to discover this important wine region through visits and tastings at two Grand Cru Classe wineries, pausing in between for lunch in a typical restaurant. You will also get to explore the city center more in depth on a private bike tour, where your guide will show you the major sites, as well as some hidden corners, of one of the most bike friendly towns in Europe.
Florence Food and Art Package For 2 Florence, Italy
$4,100
THIS PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES:
3 nights in a 4 star hotel in Florence city center with breakfast included
Private half day walking tour of Florence
Visits to the Uffizi and Accademia Galleries with private guide including entry fees
3 nights in a one bedroom apartment in Cortona town center
Cooking show in a local restaurant with private dinner
Wine tasting at local wine bar located in town main square
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Destination Concierge to assist with all your local tours, reservations, activities, and transportation
Tuscany is famous around the world as being home to Florence, one of the most beautiful cities on Earth, and for offering some of the most spectacular countryside landscapes that you will ever see in your life! This trip combines these 2 unforgettable experiences for a once in a lifetime journey.
You will spend 3 incredible nights in the heart of Florence, the capital of the Renaissance, with its timeless art, rustic Tuscan cuisine, incredible boutique shopping, and mesmerizing views awaiting at every corner. The city is nothing short of spectacular. During your stay you will discover the history and the monuments with a private half day walking tour, and you will visit the Uffizi Museum with a private guide, where you can appreciate and view some of the most important Italian masterpieces of all time.
Away from the buzz of the city, you will then spend another 3 nights immersed in the beauty of the Tuscan countryside with its soft rolling hills, lines of cypress trees, endless vineyards and orderly olive groves. Stay in the charming medieval town of Cortona, known worldwide as the setting for the book and movie Under the Tuscan Sun. Cortona is a quaint hilltop town, with an easy and relaxed vibe that will truly capture your heart, as you stroll past the countless restaurants, outdoor cafes, and boutiques shops. The town is famous for its cuisine and wine, and you will have the chance to sample both with a fun cooking show in a local restaurant, followed by a delicious dinner, as well as an interesting and informative wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town, focusing on fine local wines!
THIS PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES:
3 nights in a 4 star hotel in Florence city center with breakfast included
Private half day walking tour of Florence
Visits to the Uffizi and Accademia Galleries with private guide including entry fees
3 nights in a one bedroom apartment in Cortona town center
Cooking show in a local restaurant with private dinner
Wine tasting at local wine bar located in town main square
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Destination Concierge to assist with all your local tours, reservations, activities, and transportation
Tuscany is famous around the world as being home to Florence, one of the most beautiful cities on Earth, and for offering some of the most spectacular countryside landscapes that you will ever see in your life! This trip combines these 2 unforgettable experiences for a once in a lifetime journey.
You will spend 3 incredible nights in the heart of Florence, the capital of the Renaissance, with its timeless art, rustic Tuscan cuisine, incredible boutique shopping, and mesmerizing views awaiting at every corner. The city is nothing short of spectacular. During your stay you will discover the history and the monuments with a private half day walking tour, and you will visit the Uffizi Museum with a private guide, where you can appreciate and view some of the most important Italian masterpieces of all time.
Away from the buzz of the city, you will then spend another 3 nights immersed in the beauty of the Tuscan countryside with its soft rolling hills, lines of cypress trees, endless vineyards and orderly olive groves. Stay in the charming medieval town of Cortona, known worldwide as the setting for the book and movie Under the Tuscan Sun. Cortona is a quaint hilltop town, with an easy and relaxed vibe that will truly capture your heart, as you stroll past the countless restaurants, outdoor cafes, and boutiques shops. The town is famous for its cuisine and wine, and you will have the chance to sample both with a fun cooking show in a local restaurant, followed by a delicious dinner, as well as an interesting and informative wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town, focusing on fine local wines!
Romantic Amalfi Coast Package For Amalfi Coast, Italy
$3,200
THIS PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 2 people in a charming apartment in Amalfi town
Lemon tour and tasting in a real lemon farmhouse
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Personal concierge to arrange extra activities and tours during your stay
Enjoy the splendor of the beautiful Amalfi Coast with its dramatic coastlines, precipitous mountains, stunning vertical landscapes sprinkled with lush forests, and picturesque villages.
A perfect example of a Mediterranean landscape, the land varies from terraced vineyards and orchards to a glittering string of pastel-colored towns. Not only will you be seduced by the spectacular views, but also by the tantalizing flavors of the local cuisine, from freshly caught seafood to hand-made pasta to sweet limoncello! Home to numerous superb restaurants, the area is famous for offering one of the most delicious cuisines in Italy. The Amalfi Coast shows off its best side when viewed from the sea, and this is best done by boat. You can take taxi boats that cruise from town to town, or spend a day in stunning Capri, Italy’s most glamorous island.
Your accommodation for 5 nights will be a charming and newly renovated apartment located in the heart of Amalfi. This vibrant and famous town gives its name to the region, and not only is it the perfect base for visiting the entire coast, but it is also a historic and beautiful town with Medieval origins that still display the splendor from a time when it dominated the trade routes of the Mediterranean sea.
The apartment consists of a bedroom and a living room with a fully equipped kitchen and with a fantastic balcony overlooking one of the cutest squares of Amalfi. The apartment is also equipped with Wi-Fi and air conditioning. You will be just a few steps from Piazza Duomo and only 200 meters from the pier from which scheduled ferries depart for Capri, Ischia, and Positano, as well as all boats for fun excursions out at sea.
During your stay you will enjoy an interesting lemon tour visiting a real lemon farmhouse. Lemons are one of the most famous products of the Amalfi Coast. Thanks to the composition of the soil, the weather conditions, and the close presence of the sea, the quality of lemons is superb and they are something you absolutely must try. With this tour, you will have the chance to visit a real lemon farmhouse and walk among lemon groves, and admire the farmers at work. You will visit the workshops to discover the secrets of the preparation of their typical products, from limoncello to jams, to honey from their bees. During the tour, you will have the chance to taste refreshing and natural lemonade and tasty lemon cake.
THIS PACKAGE FOR 2 INCLUDES:
5 nights for 2 people in a charming apartment in Amalfi town
Lemon tour and tasting in a real lemon farmhouse
Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
Personal concierge to arrange extra activities and tours during your stay
Enjoy the splendor of the beautiful Amalfi Coast with its dramatic coastlines, precipitous mountains, stunning vertical landscapes sprinkled with lush forests, and picturesque villages.
A perfect example of a Mediterranean landscape, the land varies from terraced vineyards and orchards to a glittering string of pastel-colored towns. Not only will you be seduced by the spectacular views, but also by the tantalizing flavors of the local cuisine, from freshly caught seafood to hand-made pasta to sweet limoncello! Home to numerous superb restaurants, the area is famous for offering one of the most delicious cuisines in Italy. The Amalfi Coast shows off its best side when viewed from the sea, and this is best done by boat. You can take taxi boats that cruise from town to town, or spend a day in stunning Capri, Italy’s most glamorous island.
Your accommodation for 5 nights will be a charming and newly renovated apartment located in the heart of Amalfi. This vibrant and famous town gives its name to the region, and not only is it the perfect base for visiting the entire coast, but it is also a historic and beautiful town with Medieval origins that still display the splendor from a time when it dominated the trade routes of the Mediterranean sea.
The apartment consists of a bedroom and a living room with a fully equipped kitchen and with a fantastic balcony overlooking one of the cutest squares of Amalfi. The apartment is also equipped with Wi-Fi and air conditioning. You will be just a few steps from Piazza Duomo and only 200 meters from the pier from which scheduled ferries depart for Capri, Ischia, and Positano, as well as all boats for fun excursions out at sea.
During your stay you will enjoy an interesting lemon tour visiting a real lemon farmhouse. Lemons are one of the most famous products of the Amalfi Coast. Thanks to the composition of the soil, the weather conditions, and the close presence of the sea, the quality of lemons is superb and they are something you absolutely must try. With this tour, you will have the chance to visit a real lemon farmhouse and walk among lemon groves, and admire the farmers at work. You will visit the workshops to discover the secrets of the preparation of their typical products, from limoncello to jams, to honey from their bees. During the tour, you will have the chance to taste refreshing and natural lemonade and tasty lemon cake.