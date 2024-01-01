World Dining at Caruso's Grocery

June’s World Dining selection is Caruso’s Grocery, located in the Pike & Rose shopping complex next to the east parking garage with direct access from elevator/street level.





Lunch is served only on Friday through Sunday, so we will be meeting at Caruso’s on the last Friday of the month. The restaurant offers a fixed-price lunch menu consisting of choices of:

Salad - Caesar Salad, Tricolor Salad or Caruso’s House Salad

Pasta entre – depends on chef’s choice of options for the day

Dessert – Nutella-filled mini cannoli

The fixed-price lunch with tax and tip will be $31.00, which will be paid as part of registration.





Reserved seating will be available inside the restaurant with patio seating accessible on a first-come, first-seated basis the day of lunch. World Dining registrations must indicate selection of inside or outside seating so NBV can reserve inside table space accordingly. Those who want patio seating are asked to arrive at 12 pm opening so we can be assured of adequate accommodation.



