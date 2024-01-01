SIA NWR LYDA Award Kids Lunches





Welcome to our online registration system for the 2024 Northwestern Region Conference - Children's Lunches. We look forward to seeing you in Renton, Washington, at the Lake Washington Hyatt Regency Saturday, April 27 at 12 PM.

How to use the online registration:

1. Collect the information you need first. This includes the club name, the LYDA winner name, and the names of the children.

2. A donation to Zeffy is optional. They are a non-profit also and allow us to use their platform for free. If you do not wish to donate to them, make sure to change that amount to zero when you checkout.





REFUND POLICY

Per the NWR Procedures:

Meal packages or individual meals are non-refundable. Meals may be resold on the “offer up” board at the conference.



