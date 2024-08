All monies raised from the ComicCon Quilt Raffle support Gaston County ECA; a non-profit organization affiliated with NC Cooperative Extension. Gaston County ECA supports the local community through various community projects. The drawing will be held on Monday, June 3, 2024 and the winner will be contacted.





When purchasing, review your order summary to ensure that no additional contributions are added. No refunds are given for contributions given above the ticketed amount.