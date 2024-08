Your donations support the work of TMC Blessings of NE Ohio. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working with teen mothers in our community. All teen moms participating in our program receive a one-to-one mentor, life skills training through weekly LifeSkills Workshops, and generous support through our Incentives Program.





You can learn more about us at https://teenmotherchoices.org/tmc/programs/kent/ or by following us on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/blessingsspc/