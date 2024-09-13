Berechit Lights Cameras Action Aitz Haim Assest Protection Co Ltd Little Schleppers
Community Improvement Program Passive Income Opportunity
Passive Investment Opportunity
$40,000
Your 100% repayable investment will improve Amazing places where you and those like you love to live and visit. Toda Raba (Thank you) for your contribution to improve these amazing communities.
Your investment will permit:
8-30 employment opportunities in each of these communities
Access to vital resources such as food and safe and secure places to spend time
Toda Raba for your contribution. Have an amazing day filled with all of HKBH’s Best Brachots and Miracles.
Chana Tova U’Metukah,
Stephanie Diaz
W512715
רבא גבריאלה אריאלה בת שבע סמארה סלומה הכהן
הרב גבריאל אריאל ברק שמואל שלום הכהן
Your 100% repayable investment will improve Amazing places where you and those like you love to live and visit. Toda Raba (Thank you) for your contribution to improve these amazing communities.
Your investment will permit:
8-30 employment opportunities in each of these communities
Access to vital resources such as food and safe and secure places to spend time
Toda Raba for your contribution. Have an amazing day filled with all of HKBH’s Best Brachots and Miracles.
Chana Tova U’Metukah,
Stephanie Diaz
W512715
רבא גבריאלה אריאלה בת שבע סמארה סלומה הכהן
הרב גבריאל אריאל ברק שמואל שלום הכהן