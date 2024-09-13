Community Improvement Program Passive Income Opportunity

Your 100% repayable investment will improve Amazing places where you and those like you love to live and visit. Toda Raba (Thank you) for your contribution to improve these amazing communities. Your investment will permit: 8-30 employment opportunities in each of these communities Access to vital resources such as food and safe and secure places to spend time Toda Raba for your contribution. Have an amazing day filled with all of HKBH’s Best Brachots and Miracles. Chana Tova U’Metukah, Stephanie Diaz W512715 רבא גבריאלה אריאלה בת שבע סמארה סלומה הכהן הרב גבריאל אריאל ברק שמואל שלום הכהן

Your 100% repayable investment will improve Amazing places where you and those like you love to live and visit. Toda Raba (Thank you) for your contribution to improve these amazing communities. Your investment will permit: 8-30 employment opportunities in each of these communities Access to vital resources such as food and safe and secure places to spend time Toda Raba for your contribution. Have an amazing day filled with all of HKBH’s Best Brachots and Miracles. Chana Tova U’Metukah, Stephanie Diaz W512715 רבא גבריאלה אריאלה בת שבע סמארה סלומה הכהן הרב גבריאל אריאל ברק שמואל שלום הכהן

seeMoreDetailsMobile