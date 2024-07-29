AdultSRP: DIY Rope Baskets

Join us for an evening of crafty fun as we create our own rope baskets! Registration is required for this FREE program. All materials will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the McMillan Memorial Library.

PLEASE NOTE:

• Each person attending MUST have a ticket.

• Doors open 15 mins prior to the event. Please look for the "Event Check-In" table.

• This program is a part of the Adult Summer Reading Program and is intended for adults ONLY. We respectfully ask that NO CHILDREN attend. Childcare will NOT be provided.



