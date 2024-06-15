IAM Consular Services

The Consulate General Of India, Chicago in conjunction with VFS Global and India Association of Minnesota is bringing back the CONSULAR CAMP to Twin Cities on SATURDAY, JUNE 15th, 2024.





NOTE: This form is for registering for the consular services. If you need VFS services or are coming in only for Q&A, please select the other registration links. Select an appointment from the available options and p urchase an event ticket. Selecting an appointment time is MANDATORY else you will be treated as a walk-in on the day of the event. You will receive an email containing details about the next steps after you complete the transaction.





Services being offered by the Consulate -

a. Miscellaneous Services Rendered by the Consulate (https://www.cgichicago.gov.in/page/launching-of-esewa-portal-for-misc-consular-service-seekers/)

Visit Consulate General of India, Chicago, website to know more about supporting documents required to avail the selected services.

The consular staff will accept cash or money order for the services offered.





For queries please contact,

India Association of Minnesota ([email protected])