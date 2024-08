🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the Duavata USA Organisation. It's a group like no other, and lets be part of it!





Every due paid to the Organisation will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.





This payment portal accepts member dues for weekly & registration fees





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.