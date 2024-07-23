Fairways for Freedom 2024 Raffle Presale

One ticket for you to place into one of four bucket items:
Glock (letter that you can get any Glock free) / Vortex Rangefinder / PXG Wedge (Sugar Daddy II) / Foursome Tucson Country Club (Money for food and drinks)
$15 = 2 Ticket High Dollar Raffle
$20 = 4 Ticket High Dollar Raffle
$2 = 1 Ticket General Item Raffle
one ticket for you to place into one bucket to possibly win one of the following:
Foursome Highlands at Dove Mountain / Foursome Country Club of Green Valley / Foursome San Pedro / Foursome Golf N Stuff / 3 Lessons PGA Superstore / 4 Lessons Golf Stop / Fleet Feet Gift card / 2 Tickets Gaslight Theatre / 4 tickets Reid Park Zoo / Golf Ball pack / 3-pack UofA head covers / UofA Driver head cover
$5 = 4 Ticket General Item Raffle
