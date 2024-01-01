2024-2025 Season Passes

Season Passes allow patrons to purchase multiple passes at a discount that can be used for any of our in-season productions, both Main Stage and Youth Theatre productions. The purchaser may choose when they wish to attend an in-season show. Admissions must be used during the 2024-2025 Season and cannot be rolled over to future seasons. Email [email protected] to make your reservations when you know which performances you would like to attend!





Please note, your seating is not guaranteed at a specific performance until you have made your reservation/performance choice with Marie!





Live Oak Theatre Policies and FAQ





Arrival at the show: Please arrive no later than 5 minutes prior to showtime. If you are stuck in traffic or otherwise unavoidably detained please let us know by calling 352-593-0027 so we can try to arrange your seat in a location that is easy to get into after the show begins. Our floor is used as an extension of our stage, so late seating can become very difficult. Late arrivals after the show begins may need to wait to be seated until intermission depending on the show.





Ticketing Policy: At Live Oak Theatre we don't use paper tickets, your email receipt is all that you'll receive. When you arrive at the show you will simply check in at the door with your name and party size, and we will have someone show you to your seats.





Seating Policy: Seats are assigned by box office staff generally in the order that reservations are made. If you have specific seating needs (wheelchair accessible, no steps, etc.) or if you would like to sit by someone who is purchasing their tickets separately please include those requests in your ticket order OR email them to [email protected] and they will be taken into consideration when assigning seats.