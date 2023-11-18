2024 RSCM Washington DC Summer Residency

Your registration fee includes housing, instruction, and all meals for the duration of the residency.
Commuter Registration (Adults only)
$625
For adult participants only: Your commuter registration includes instruction and lunch provided for the duration of the residency. Please note, commuter registration does not include breakfast, dinner, or on-campus housing.
Single Bathroom Upgrade (Adults only)
$250
For adult participants only: Select this option (in addition to the regular registration) if you would like to upgrade your housing option to include a private en-suite bathroom.
Residential Singer Early Registration
$900
For registrations received prior to May 1, 2024. Your registration fee includes housing, instruction, and all meals for the duration of the residency.
Payment of Balance
free
If you have a partial balance on your account, please choose this option, and use the donation button to enter the amount of the balance that you would like to pay.
