Hoops to Hope: 2024 St.Jude Charity Basketball Tournament

🏀 St. Jude's Charity Basketball Tournament - Hoops to Hope! 🌟





Join us for an unforgettable day of slam dunks, three-pointers, and heartwarming moments at the St. Jude's Charity Basketball Tournament - where the love for the game meets the spirit of giving. This exciting tournament, held at Lifetime Sky in Midtown, promises an action-packed day for basketball lovers and families alike, all in support of the incredible mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.





Event Highlights:





Round Robin to Tournament Showdown: Witness the thrilling journey of teams as they compete in a dynamic round-robin format during the first half of the event. The stakes will rise as the competition transitions into a knockout tournament in the second half.





Prizes for the Champions:The glory awaits! Teams will battle it out for the title of tournament champions, and the winning squad will not only earn bragging rights but also receive fabulous prizes to commemorate their victory.





Family-Friendly Fun: Our event caters to all ages with a variety of family-friendly activities. There's something for everyone to enjoy.





Open Bar and Food : Indulge in a variety of food options to satisfy your taste buds. Enjoy the open bar, ensuring a refreshing and enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees.





Raffles with Cool Prizes: Participate in our raffles, from signed memorabilia to gift certificates, for a chance to win amazing prizes donated by generous sponsors.





Supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Every dribble, shot, and cheer contributes to a greater cause. All proceeds from the tournament go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, helping fund groundbreaking research and providing hope to children and families facing serious illnesses where no family receives a bill.





📅 Event Details:

Date: Saturday May 11th, 2024

Saturday May 11th, 2024 Time: 12-4PM

12-4PM Location: Lifetime Sky

Lifetime Sky Dress Code: Sporty Casual

Don't miss out on this day of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and making a difference. Grab your tickets now and be part of the Hoops to Hope movement at the St. Jude's Charity Basketball Tournament! Together, we can score big for the children and families who need it most. 🏀✨