Luncheon with guest speaker April Cameron

May 8, 2024 at 11:00am

The Walden Club, Chattanooga, TN



April Cameron is a 26-year aviation executive, currently serving as President and CEO of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority. During her tenure with CMAA, Cameron previously served as Vice President of Finance and has been integral to the airport’s growth, including the development of the airport-owned Fixed Based Operator, a world class facility that has been consistently named “Best in the U.S.” by Professional Pilot Magazine. Cameron also administered over $200 million in state and federal grants along with passenger facility funds, which played an essential part of the success the Chattanooga Airport enjoys today, including the airport’s first parking garage, the airport’s largest terminal expansion in history, as well as the development of additional areas on Lovell Field. A dedicated aviation professional, Cameron actively serves in key trade organizations and sits on several boards in the Chattanooga community. Cameron holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an MBA from Tennessee Tech University. She is married to her husband, Tracy, and they have two amazing daughters, Haley and McKenna.