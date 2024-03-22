RopeBoi Chest Harness workshop

Reduced price in-person workshop ticket for one person. We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
Reduced price in-person workshop ticket for one person. We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
In-person Workshop Ticket (Supporter Level)
$50
In-person workshop ticket for one person. Being a supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-person workshop ticket for one person. Being a supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-person Workshop Ticket (Super Supporter Level)
$70
In-person workshop ticket for one person. Being a super supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-person workshop ticket for one person. Being a super supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-person Ticket (will pay at the door)
free
This reserves your spot in the workshop and you agree to pay an amount between $18 and $70 (sliding scale) at the door with cash, Venmo, or CashApp. This payment option is only available for in-person tickets, not Zoom tickets.
This reserves your spot in the workshop and you agree to pay an amount between $18 and $70 (sliding scale) at the door with cash, Venmo, or CashApp. This payment option is only available for in-person tickets, not Zoom tickets.
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Standard Price)
$25
Standard price Zoom workshop ticket for one person.
Standard price Zoom workshop ticket for one person.
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Reduced Price)
$15
Reduced price Zoom workshop ticket for one person. We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
Reduced price Zoom workshop ticket for one person. We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
Zoom Workshop Ticket (Supporter or Multiple People)
$50
Zoom workshop ticket for one or more people using the same Zoom login. Thank you for supporting rope education!
Zoom workshop ticket for one or more people using the same Zoom login. Thank you for supporting rope education!