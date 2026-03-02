76th Annual Asian Food Bazaar

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About this event
This dinner includes a portion of Simpson's famous chow mein, teriyaki beef, and rice.
A Simpson classic! Sushi rice with sliced egg, gourd, mushroom, sakura denbu, and fish cake wrapped in nori (dried seaweed).
Sushi rice stuffed in a fried and seasoned tofu pouch.
Avocado, cucumber, and seasoned fish cake wrapped in sushi rice topped with fish eggs.
A classic Hawaiian snack! A slice of Spam cooked in Simpson's house-made Teriyaki sauce wrapped in rice and nori (dried seaweed).
A classic Japanese confection! Simpson's manju is a baked dumpling stuffed with mashed, sweet lima bean.
A traditional Japanese sweet! Ohagi is sweet rice covered in a sweet red bean paste.
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