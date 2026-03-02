Simpson United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Simpson United Methodist Church

About this event

76th Annual Asian Food Bazaar

6001 Wolff St

Arvada, CO 80003, USA

Beef Teriyaki/Chow Mein Dinner
$20

This dinner includes a portion of Simpson's famous chow mein, teriyaki beef, and rice.

Maki Sushi Roll
$12

A Simpson classic! Sushi rice with sliced egg, gourd, mushroom, sakura denbu, and fish cake wrapped in nori (dried seaweed).

Inari Sushi (6 pieces)
$12

Sushi rice stuffed in a fried and seasoned tofu pouch.

California Roll
$12

Avocado, cucumber, and seasoned fish cake wrapped in sushi rice topped with fish eggs.

Spam Musubi (2 pieces)
$5

A classic Hawaiian snack! A slice of Spam cooked in Simpson's house-made Teriyaki sauce wrapped in rice and nori (dried seaweed).

Baked Manju (6 pieces)
$12

A classic Japanese confection! Simpson's manju is a baked dumpling stuffed with mashed, sweet lima bean.

Ohagi (4 pieces)
$10

A traditional Japanese sweet! Ohagi is sweet rice covered in a sweet red bean paste.

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