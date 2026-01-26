76th Annual Michigan State Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Convention

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About this event
Saturday Assembly, awards luncheon, and banquet dinner/installation. Will include all meals.
Saturday general assembly only- no meals.
For those only wanting to add lunch to their ”assembly only” registration and guests
For those only wanting to add the banquet dinner to their ”assembly only” registration and guests
Day of Registrants and registration submitted after April 12th
Includes all meals and assembly
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