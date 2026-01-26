Delta Rho Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International

Hosted by

Delta Rho Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International

About this event

76th Annual Michigan State Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Convention

800 Harker St

Port Huron, MI 48060, USA

Full Registration
$150

Saturday Assembly, awards luncheon, and banquet dinner/installation. Will include all meals.

Assembly Only Registration
$75

Saturday general assembly only- no meals.

Lunch Meal
$30

For those only wanting to add lunch to their ”assembly only” registration and guests

Banquet Dinner
$50

For those only wanting to add the banquet dinner to their ”assembly only” registration and guests

Late Registration
$170

Day of Registrants and registration submitted after April 12th

ELAN Registration
$80

Includes all meals and assembly

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