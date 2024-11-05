SRQ VETS 10th Annual Memorial Hike

Here is more information ...

10th Annual 5k Memorial Hike

SRQ VETS is hosting the 10th Annual Memorial Day 5K hike to honor the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This event will work to unite the local veteran and civilian communities while raising funds to support SRQ VETS and their efforts to help the local veterans.

SRQ VETS is a 100% volunteer veteran-run 501c3 whose mission is to find resources and get them to our local veterans and their families

The hike will start at JD Hamel War Memorial Park then over the Ringling Bridge, then back to the Park for an afternoon of fun that includes a cookout, Live music, and inflatables

A $35 donation when you pay in advance or a $ 40 donation after online ticket sales are over; online ticket sales end 5/11/2024.

Every paid participant 21 yrs. of age and older will receive 1 event t-shirt, 1 lunch ticket, and 1 beverage ticket.

Every paid participant that is 13 to 20 yrs. old will receive 1 event t-shirt, 1 lunch ticket, and 1 non-alcoholic beverage ticket.

Children 12 and under will receive 1 lunch ticket and 1 non-alcoholic beverage ticket.

Registration starts at 8 AM and the Hike starts at 9 AM

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No, this event is open to all ages.

Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket.

Please bring proper ID, you must be 21 years old to drink alcohol.

Parking options for getting to and from the event?

There is no designated parking at the event, you must find parking on the street or across US 41 by Marina Jacks.

What should I wear to the event?

Dress comfortably, some may wear their military attire and duffle bags.

Event t-shirts will be provided to all pre-registered paid attendees.

Can I pay at the gate?

Yes, you may pay at the gate with a ticket cost of $40.

BUT THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EVENT T-SHIRT

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Send all questions to [email protected]

What's the refund policy?

This is a fundraiser and we will be ordering t-shirts and challenge coins for all paid attendees so there is no refund available but the event is tax-deductible. Your shirt will be saved for you and you can make arrangements to pick up the shirt in the future.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferable?

No, this is a fundraiser and we will be ordering t-shirts for all paid attendees so there are no transfers available.