Texas A&M Black Former Student Network
2024 AIG TICKETS - 3 payments
2024 Aggie Impact Gala TICKET - 1st payment
$125
This single ticket includes Gala & Gala After Party. Does not include other weekend activities.
This single ticket includes Gala & Gala After Party. Does not include other weekend activities.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala TICKET - 2nd payment
$115
This single ticket includes Gala & Gala After Party. Does not include other weekend activities.
This single ticket includes Gala & Gala After Party. Does not include other weekend activities.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala TICKET - 3rd payment
$110
This single ticket includes Gala & Gala After Party. Does not include other weekend activities.
This single ticket includes Gala & Gala After Party. Does not include other weekend activities.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala WEEKEND - 1st payment
$135
This single ticket includes: Mixer/comedy show, Breakfast of Champions, Gala & Gala After Party.
This single ticket includes: Mixer/comedy show, Breakfast of Champions, Gala & Gala After Party.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala WEEKEND - 2nd Payment
$135
This single ticket includes: Mixer/comedy show, Breakfast of Champions, Gala & Gala After Party.
This single ticket includes: Mixer/comedy show, Breakfast of Champions, Gala & Gala After Party.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala WEEKEND - 3rd Payment
$130
This single ticket includes: Mixer/comedy show, Breakfast of Champions, Gala & Gala After Party.
This single ticket includes: Mixer/comedy show, Breakfast of Champions, Gala & Gala After Party.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala TABLE - 1st payment
$1,167
Table of 10 includes wine, Gala and Gala after party. Does not include other weekend activities.
Table of 10 includes wine, Gala and Gala after party. Does not include other weekend activities.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala TABLE - 2nd payment
$1,167
Table of 10 includes wine, Gala and Gala after party. Does not include other weekend activities.
Table of 10 includes wine, Gala and Gala after party. Does not include other weekend activities.
2024 Aggie Impact Gala TABLE - 2nd payment
$1,166
Table of 10 includes wine, Gala and Gala after party. Does not include other weekend activities
Table of 10 includes wine, Gala and Gala after party. Does not include other weekend activities
