Membership Form (Fall 2022)

Welcome Singers!





Please use this form to register for the upcoming LVC season. Membership dues, music deposits, and optional donations can be made using this form or submitted in person during the first rehearsal. Please complete this form regardless of your payment method.

If paying cash or check in person, please select the option for "in-person payment".



If you pay online there is a default option on the second page to include a donation to support Zeffy. This is 100% optional and you can change the percentage to 0% if you wish.

Financial Responsibilities

The Board of Directors works diligently to create a financial structure that balances the need to keep fees as low as possible, while also ensuring that we have the resources to pay for the expenses associated with running a high-quality Chorale: music, rental fees, director, assistant director and accompanist compensation, printing costs, etc.





The real cost to cover members' expenses for the 2022/23 season is calculated at $198 (assuming 120 singers) or $99 per season. To help cover these increased expenses we have adopted the following membership and sponsorship levels.





Membership Dues: (Fall 2022)

Basic Membership: $45

Sustaining Membership: $100

Sustaining Membership: $150

Growing Membership: $200



Music Deposit: There is a one-time refundable fee of $25 for music and folders. You can pay this online, in cash, or you can provide an undated check for $25 written out to Lehigh Valley Chorale; the Chorale agrees not to cash this check unless the music is damaged or not returned. If you already have this deposit on file, it has carried over from last season.





Please submit your dues and music deposit as soon as possible. You must be in good financial standing to take the music home with you.





Please Note: We don't want money worries to keep you away, and we can waive dues when necessary. If you have difficulty paying dues, please speak with any Board member. We do not require any documentation – we will take you at your word.





COVID safety