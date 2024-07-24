Charles Onyari Nyakweba Foundation's Silent Auction
Big 5 Neem Arrangement
$250
Bring the beauty of Africa's wildlife into your home with this handcrafted Big 5 Neem Tree Arrangement.
(FMV $350)
Featuring intricately carved figures of the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo, this exquisite piece is made from genuine neem wood by skilled artisans.
Material: Authentic neem wood
Craftsmanship: Hand-carved and polished to perfection
Dimensions: 18" x 27" x 18"
Bid on this unique artwork to support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund and own a beautiful piece of African heritage.
Big 5 Neem Tree Sculpture
$100
Experience the majesty of Africa's iconic wildlife with this exquisite Big 5 Neem Tree Sculpture.
(FMV $200)
Handcrafted by skilled artisans, this unique piece features the "Big 5" animals of Africa—lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo—intricately carved into a stunning neem wood tree.
Key Features:
Material: Genuine, sustainably sourced neem wood
Craftsmanship: Hand-carved by talented artisans, ensuring each piece is one-of-a-kind
Dimensions: Height: 28 inches, Width: 12 inches
Weight: 40 lbs
Detail: Meticulously detailed to capture the essence and grandeur of each animal
Finish: Polished to a smooth, elegant finish that highlights the natural beauty of the neem wood
Why It’s Special:
Cultural Significance: The Big 5 animals are not only iconic symbols of Africa's rich wildlife but also represent a heritage of conservation and respect for nature.
Artisan Craft: Purchasing this sculpture supports local artisans and helps preserve traditional craftsmanship.
Conversation Piece: Perfect as a centerpiece for your home or office, this sculpture is sure to spark conversations about art, culture, and wildlife conservation.
Auction Note:
Bid on this stunning Big 5 neem Tree Sculpture to bring a piece of Africa's natural beauty into your home and support a great cause. All proceeds will benefit CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund, helping to make a positive impact in the community.
Red Wine and Glasses Set from Callaghan Vineyards
$80
Enjoy a sophisticated wine experience with this elegant set from Callaghan Vineyards, a renowned name in winemaking.
(FMV $200)
This silent auction item includes:
3 Bottles of Red Wine:
Delight in the rich and full-bodied flavors of three expertly crafted red wines.
2 Wine Glasses:
Enhance your wine-tasting experience with two beautiful wine glasses, perfect for savoring every sip.
By bidding on this refined wine and glasses set, you not only elevate your own collection but also support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund.
Your contribution helps in the construction and operation of a critical emergency hospital in Nyaramba, Kenya, providing essential healthcare services to the community. For more information, visit https://www.callaghanvineyards.com.
Exclusive Wine Collection from Dos Cabezas – 7 Bottles
$90
Indulge in a curated selection of premium wines from Dos Cabezas, a distinguished winery known for its exceptional vintages, 7 Bottles. (FMV $300)
This exclusive auction item includes:
1 Bottle of Champagne: Valued at $60, this bottle offers a perfect blend of elegance and celebration.
3 Bottles of White Wine: Experience the crisp and refreshing notes of three carefully selected white wines.
3 Bottles of Red Wine: Savor the rich and robust flavors of three outstanding red wines, crafted with expertise and passion.
By bidding on this exquisite wine collection, you not only delight your senses but also support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund. Your contribution aids in the construction and operation of a vital emergency hospital in Nyaramba, Kenya, providing critical healthcare services to the local community.
For more information, visit https://www.doscabezas.com.
8 Bottles of "The Joker" Red Blend, 2019 Vintage, from Vino
$75
Savor the rich and inviting flavors of Arizona with 8 bottles of "The Joker" Red Blend, 2019 vintage, from Vino Stache Winery. (FMV $200)
This unique blend of Malbec, Vranac, Tannat, and Malvasia grapes is named after the winemaker’s middle son, Alexander—known for his quick wit and contagious smile. Vino Stache Winery, a 100% woman-owned business, creates award-winning wines in Southern Arizona’s Sonoita American Viticulture Area.
Key Features:
Wine Name: "The Joker" Red Blend, 2019 Vintage
Blend: A balanced mix of Malbec, Vranac, Tannat, and Malvasia
Wine Region: Sonoita and Willcox, Arizona
Ownership: 100% woman-owned by winemaker Brooke Lowry Ide
Production: 50% Destemmed, 50% Whole Cluster; varietals fermented separately and aged together in 500L barrels
Food Pairing: Pairs perfectly with red sauce Italian dishes or enjoyed on its own
Why It’s Special:
"The Joker" is more than just a red blend; it’s a wine that reflects the joy and personality of its namesake, bringing smiles with every sip. Crafted with care and expertise, the grapes are meticulously sourced from boutique, family-owned vineyards in Arizona and blended to perfection. Vino Stache Winery, located at high altitude, is redefining the Arizona wine scene—think of it as the Argentina of the Northern Hemisphere.
8 Bottles of Award-Winning Red Wine from Vino Stache Winery
$75
8 Bottles of Award-Winning Wine from Vino Stache Winery
(FMV $200)
The Joker, Red Wine, 2019 Vintage
Indulge in the unique flavors of Arizona with this selection of 8 bottles of award-winning wine from Vino Stache Winery. Nestled in Southern Arizona's Sonoita American Viticulture Area, Vino Stache is a 100% woman-owned winery dedicated to crafting exceptional wines grown at altitude.
Key Features:
Wine Region: Sonoita and Willcox, Arizona
Ownership: 100% woman-owned by winemaker Brooke Lowry Ide
Grapes: Meticulously sourced from boutique, family-owned vineyards
Award-Winning: Recognized for producing high-quality wines grown in the unique terroir of Southern Arizona
WINE SPECS
Vintage 2019
Varietal Grenache, Vranac & Malbec
Vineyard Designation Rhumbline Vineyard & Caretto Vineyard
Aging10 months in neutral oak, 10 months in tank
Alcohol %13.7
Why It’s Special:
Arizona might surprise you as a wine-producing region, but think of it as the Argentina of the Northern Hemisphere, with vineyards flourishing at high altitudes. Vino Stache Winery is dedicated to producing wines that reflect the rugged beauty and rich soil of the region. By enjoying these 8 bottles, you're not only treating your palate but also supporting a local, woman-owned business that emphasizes sustainable and meticulous farming practices.
For more information, visit https://www.vinostache.com/Wines.
Somatic Breathwork Session for two, by Au Naturel Wellness
$56
Experience the transformative power of Somatic Breathwork from Au Naturel Wellness. (FMV $140) This active Pranayama Breathwork practice guides you out of mental thought patterns and into the feeling body (the “soma”). It helps release stuck energy and held emotions from the low belly, drawing them up through the heart to be cleared and freed. As these energies clear, you’ll feel your unique Essence vibrate through you, opening your heart, and allowing creative and intuitive energy to flow. The session will conclude in a deeply restful, meditative state, restoring and nourishing your true nature of love.
This practice is beneficial for clearing many unsettled and unresolved energies, including anxiety, fear, sadness, grief, pain, stress, addiction, and trauma. In your session, you’ll discuss with the guide which style of Breathwork would be most supportive and beneficial for your situation and intention. Then, journey inward to experience the power and magic of your breath.
Perfect for anyone looking to release control and receive what lies beyond the tethered mind.
For more information, visit https://www.aunaturel-wellness.com/.
Coconut Necklace
$35
Elevate your style with the natural elegance of the Coconut Necklace. (FMV $60) Handcrafted in Kenya, this necklace features richly grained coconut wood beads, offering a warm, earthy tone that complements any outfit. Each bead is carefully shaped and polished by skilled artisans, making this necklace a unique piece of wearable art.
Key Features:
Design: Smooth, polished coconut wood beads
Material: Authentic coconutwood
Origin: Handcrafted by artisans in Kenya
Why It’s Special:
The Coconut Necklace is more than just an accessory; it's a connection to nature and the skilled craftsmanship of Kenyan artisans. The warm tones and natural beauty of coconut wood make this necklace a timeless piece, perfect for any occasion. Your purchase supports the Charles Onyari Nyakweba Foundation (CONF), helping to improve healthcare in Kenyan communities.
Bid on this exquisite Coconut Necklace to add a touch of natural elegance to your collection while supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds benefit CONF and their mission to build emergency hospitals and provide vital healthcare in Kenya.
Coconut Necklace
$35
Capture the essence of tropical beauty with this stunning Coconut Necklace. ($60) Handcrafted in Kenya, this necklace features natural coconut shell beads, polished to a smooth finish. Its earthy tones and organic texture make it a versatile accessory that pairs perfectly with both casual and formal attire.
Key Features:
Design: Polished coconut shell beads strung together with care
Material: Sustainable, natural coconut shell
Origin: Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Kenya
Why It’s Special:
The Coconut Necklace embodies the simplicity and beauty of nature, reflecting the artistry of Kenyan craftsmanship. Each bead is carefully shaped and polished, making this necklace a unique and eco-friendly piece of jewelry. By wearing it, you support the Charles Onyari Nyakweba Foundation (CONF) in their efforts to enhance healthcare in Kenya.
Bid on this beautiful Coconut Necklace to enjoy a piece of natural elegance while contributing to a great cause. All proceeds will benefit CONF, helping to build emergency hospitals and improve health services in Kenyan communities.
Rosewood Necklace with Natural Aroma
$35
Indulge in the rich, warm tones and soothing scent of the Rosewood Necklace. (FMV $60) Handcrafted in Kenya, this exquisite piece features beautifully polished rosewood beads that emit a subtle, natural aroma, making it not just a piece of jewelry but a sensory experience.
Key Features:
Design: Smooth, polished rosewood beads with a natural finish
Material: Authentic rosewood, known for its distinctive aroma
Scent: Gentle, natural rosewood fragrance
Origin: Handcrafted by Kenyan artisans
Why It’s Special:
The Rosewood Necklace is a celebration of nature's beauty and the craftsmanship of Kenyan artisans. The rich, deep color of the rosewood beads is complemented by the wood’s natural scent, creating a necklace that is both visually stunning and pleasing to the senses. This piece not only enhances your style but also supports the Charles Onyari Nyakweba Foundation (CONF) in their mission to improve healthcare in Kenya.
Auction Note:
Bid on this luxurious Rosewood Necklace to enjoy its natural beauty and fragrance, while supporting a vital cause. All proceeds benefit CONF and their efforts to build emergency hospitals and provide essential healthcare services in Kenyan communities.
Full Face Rejuvenation by PHP Dermatology, Tirsa Quartullo,
$1,400
Experience a comprehensive Full Face Rejuvenation with PHP Dermatology, expertly administered by Tirsa Quartullo, DNP.
(FMV $3,650)
This transformative treatment involves the use of hyaluronic acid filler and botulinum toxin (commonly known by the brand name Botox) to enhance and refresh your appearance. Key areas treated include the crow's feet, cheeks, jowls, lips, and chin.
By participating in this silent auction item, you not only rejuvenate your look but also support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund. Your contribution helps us bring critical healthcare services to the Nyaramba community in Kenya.
Visit https://derm.phpractitioners.com/ for more information.
Kenya – Nyamira & Maasai Mara, 5 Days, 2 People
$2,500
Embark on an unforgettable 5-day adventure in Kenya, where you'll experience the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Nyamira and the world-renowned Maasai Mara National Park.
5 Days, 2 People (FMV $5,000)
Nyamira (2 Days):
Begin your journey with two days in the picturesque Nyamira region, where you'll immerse yourself in the local culture. Visit the building site of the new emergency hospital in Nyaramba, tour the lush tea fields and a tea factory, and enjoy a lively party in the village, celebrating with the community.
Maasai Mara National Park (2 Days):
Next, venture into the heart of Kenya's wildlife at the Maasai Mara National Park. Spend two days on thrilling game drives, witnessing the Big Five and other incredible wildlife in their natural habitat.
Nairobi (1 Day):
Conclude your trip with a day in Nairobi, exploring the bustling city, shopping for unique Kenyan souvenirs, and enjoying the vibrant urban culture.
Staying Accommodation: AirBnB Style
Included:
Private driver for the duration of your trip
Disclaimer: Flights are not included.
Kenya Excursion for Two – An Unforgettable 7-Day Adventure
$6,500
Experience the wonders of Kenya with this exclusive 7-day excursion for 2 people, generously donated for our silent auction. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and rich history of one of Africa's most enchanting destinations.
(FMV $20,000)
This package includes:
Private Accommodations (AirBnB style): Enjoy your stay in comfort and style.
Destinations: Explore the iconic Maasai Mara (Safari), Nairobi, Watamu, and Mombasa.
Local Guide: Benefit from the expertise of a local guide who will ensure a memorable experience.
Vehicle & Driver: Travel with ease and convenience with a dedicated vehicle and driver.
Kenyan Tour Itinerary:
Day 1: Arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi and transfer by road to Nyamira to visit the hospital site.
Days 2 & 3: Travel by road from Nyamira to Maasai Mara National Park. Explore the Maasai Mara National Park and then travel by road to Nairobi.
Day 4: Fly from Nairobi to Mombasa. Explore Mombasa and its surroundings, visit the Shimoni Slave Caves, and dine at a local restaurant in Mombasa.
Day 5: Visit the Gedi Ruins and explore Watamu Marine Park. Visit the historical and archaeological Gedi Ruins at the coast of Kenya. Interact with the friendly and playful monkeys at this site.
Fly from Mombasa to Nairobi.
Day 6: Depart from Nairobi for your flight back home.
Package Details:
All Housing Included: Comfortable accommodations are provided throughout your stay.
Airfare is not Included.
Bid on this extraordinary Kenya excursion and embark on a journey that promises to be both spiritually moving and visually luminous. With over fifty of the world's most breathtaking national parks and some of Earth's most threatened wildlife, Kenya offers an experience like no other.
By participating in this auction, you also support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund, contributing to the construction and operation of a crucial emergency hospital in Nyaramba, Kenya.
Safari Splendor: 7 Day Kenyan Adventure for Four
$9,600
Experience the wonders of Kenya with this exclusive 7-day excursion for four, generously donated for our silent auction.
(FMV $32,000)
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and rich history of one of Africa's most enchanting destinations.
This package includes:
Private Accommodations (AirBnB style): Enjoy your stay in comfort and style.
Destinations: Explore the iconic Maasai Mara (Safari), Nairobi, Watamu, and Mombasa.
Local Guide: Benefit from the expertise of a local guide who will ensure a memorable experience.
Vehicle & Driver: Travel with ease and convenience with a dedicated vehicle and driver.
Kenyan Tour Itinerary:
Day 1: Arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi and transfer by road to Nyamira to visit the hospital site.
Days 2 & 3: Travel by road from Nyamira to Maasai Mara National Park. Explore the Maasai Mara National Park and then travel by road to Nairobi.
Day 4: Fly from Nairobi to Mombasa. Explore Mombasa and its surroundings, visit the Shimoni Slave Caves, and dine at a local restaurant in Mombasa.
Day 5: Visit the Gedi Ruins and explore Watamu Marine Park. Visit the historical and archaeological Gedi Ruins at the coast of Kenya. Interact with the friendly and playful monkeys at this site.
Fly from Mombasa to Nairobi.
Day 6: Depart from Nairobi for your flight back home.
Package Details:
All Housing Included: Comfortable accommodations are provided throughout your stay.
Flight Costs Not Included: Airfare to and from Kenya is not included.
Bid on this extraordinary "Safari Splendor: A Kenyan Adventure for Four" and embark on a journey that promises to be both spiritually moving and visually luminous. With over fifty of the world's most breathtaking national parks and some of Earth's most threatened wildlife, Kenya offers an experience like no other. By participating in this auction, you also support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund, contributing to the construction and operation of a crucial emergency hospital in Nyaramba, Kenya.
Comedy Night Out for 8 Donated by Rick Bronson’s House of Co
$140
Enjoy a night of laughter with up to 7 friends at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy! (FMV $260) The voucher is valid for a group of up to 8 people to attend a regular performance at the House of Comedy. Check out upcoming performances on our website: www.AZ.HouseOfComedy.net.
Perfect for a fun night out, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying top-notch comedy, this experience promises an evening filled with hilarious entertainment. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic night out!
Mixology Group Class by American Top Dog
$80
Unleash your inner bartender with a Mixology Group Class from American Top Dog! (FMV $200) This unique experience is perfect for a group looking to learn the art of cocktail making. Under the guidance of a skilled mixologist, Rob Cano, you’ll discover the secrets behind crafting perfect drinks, from classic cocktails to innovative new concoctions.
No size limit, can be two people or 30+ people!
Visit www.americantopdogllc.com to learn more about their offerings and get inspired for your next gathering.
This class is ideal for parties, team-building events, or simply a fun night out with friends. Don't miss the chance to bid on this exciting and educational experience!
Abstract Artwork 4ft x 6ft by Phoenix Artist, John Ehlenbeck
$420
Add a bold statement to your space with this stunning 4ft x 6ft abstract artwork by John Ehlenbeck, a renowned artist from Phoenix, Arizona. (FMV $1400) Specializing in abstract interior design art, Ehlenbeck's work is celebrated for its vibrant colors, dynamic forms, and intricate textures.
Key Features:
Dimensions: 4ft x 6ft, ideal for making a dramatic impact in any room
Style: Abstract, emphasizing a harmonious blend of color, shape, and texture
Artist: John Ehlenbeck, a distinguished Phoenix-based artist known for his abstract interior design pieces
Versatility: Suitable for both residential and commercial interiors
Why It’s Special:
John Ehlenbeck’s artwork is more than just a decorative piece—it’s a transformative addition to any interior, infusing the space with energy and sophistication. This artwork, with its unique abstract design, is sure to captivate and inspire. By acquiring this piece, you also support the Charles Onyari Nyakweba Foundation (CONF) in their mission to enhance healthcare in Kenyan communities.
Auction Note:
Bid on this exceptional 4ft x 6ft abstract artwork by John Ehlenbeck to elevate your living or working environment while supporting a noble cause. All proceeds benefit CONF and their efforts to build emergency hospitals and improve health outcomes in Kenya.
Heavenly Hawaii, 7 nights, 2 guests, 1B, 1B
$1,999
Your Hawaii experience includes 7 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room on Oahu or Big Island, HI (FMV $4,000)
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including:
• A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights*
• An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
• First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more**
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel
Need to Know
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Bedroom Configuration – 1 Queen Size or Two Double Beds
For details, visit https://luxgive.com/experience/heavenly-hawaii.
Oceanfront Siesta, Banderas Bay, Mexico, 4 nights, 2 guests
$2,200
Your all-inclusive experience at your choice of five-star Marival Luxury Resort includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a beautiful standard room in Banderas Bay or Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico. (FMV $4,500)
Oceanfront bliss beckons at your choice of five-star, all-inclusive luxury resort in Banderas Bay, Mexico.
Stroll soft sands with beach access, and indulge with resort pools, on-site dining, and beach activities.
Escape to paradise with all-inclusive amenities, nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room service included.
Unwind in your elegant standard room boasting a private balcony and sweeping views
Indulge in all-inclusive amenities, including international on-site dining and 24-hour room service
Make a splash with resort pools, beach access, and non-motorized water sports
Upgrade to enjoy daily activities including live entertainment
Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
https://luxgive.com/experience/oceanfront-siesta.
Need to Know
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary.
Complimentary room service incurs a 10% service charge per order.
Please note, Marival Armony Luxury Resort is an adults-only resort located outside the Punta Mita resort gates and does not have access to Punta Mita resort. Occupancy for 2 adults at Marival Armony or 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 6 at Marival Distinct.
Please note that a 3% tourism tax as well as a $249 resort fee are to be paid locally upon check-in.
Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
For details, please visit https://luxgive.com/experience/oceanfront-siesta.
Las Vegas Lights, 5 nights, 2 guests
$1,500
Get lucky in Las Vegas with a golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of Hilton and Wyndham brands minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. (FMV $1,995)
Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
BEDROOM 1: Queen size bed with sofa bed or two Double size beds · Private bathroom
Take your pick from a selection of top-rated Las Vegas resorts boasting spacious suites and resort amenities.
Hit a winning streak with a sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and Madame Tussauds minutes away.
- Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
- Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
- Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
- Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away
- Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
For details, please visit https://luxgive.com/experience/las-vegas-lights.
