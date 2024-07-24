Charles Onyari Nyakweba Foundation's Silent Auction

Experience the wonders of Kenya with this exclusive 7-day excursion for four, generously donated for our silent auction. (FMV $32,000) Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and rich history of one of Africa's most enchanting destinations. This package includes: Private Accommodations (AirBnB style): Enjoy your stay in comfort and style. Destinations: Explore the iconic Maasai Mara (Safari), Nairobi, Watamu, and Mombasa. Local Guide: Benefit from the expertise of a local guide who will ensure a memorable experience. Vehicle & Driver: Travel with ease and convenience with a dedicated vehicle and driver. Kenyan Tour Itinerary: Day 1: Arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi and transfer by road to Nyamira to visit the hospital site. Days 2 & 3: Travel by road from Nyamira to Maasai Mara National Park. Explore the Maasai Mara National Park and then travel by road to Nairobi. Day 4: Fly from Nairobi to Mombasa. Explore Mombasa and its surroundings, visit the Shimoni Slave Caves, and dine at a local restaurant in Mombasa. Day 5: Visit the Gedi Ruins and explore Watamu Marine Park. Visit the historical and archaeological Gedi Ruins at the coast of Kenya. Interact with the friendly and playful monkeys at this site. Fly from Mombasa to Nairobi. Day 6: Depart from Nairobi for your flight back home. Package Details: All Housing Included: Comfortable accommodations are provided throughout your stay. Flight Costs Not Included: Airfare to and from Kenya is not included. Bid on this extraordinary "Safari Splendor: A Kenyan Adventure for Four" and embark on a journey that promises to be both spiritually moving and visually luminous. With over fifty of the world's most breathtaking national parks and some of Earth's most threatened wildlife, Kenya offers an experience like no other. By participating in this auction, you also support the CONF Kenya Emergency Hospital Fund, contributing to the construction and operation of a crucial emergency hospital in Nyaramba, Kenya.

