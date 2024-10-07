St. Mark's Lutheran Church
eventClosed
LIVE WELL LEAVE WELL
202 W 24th St
Lumberton, NC 28358
addExtraDonation
$
Individual Registration Fee
$30
Fee includes one “A Lifetime Gift™” binder, a $20 value, & lunch for 1.
Fee includes one “A Lifetime Gift™” binder, a $20 value, & lunch for 1.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Couple Registration Fee
$40
Fee includes ONE “A Lifetime Gift™” binder, a $20 value, & lunch for 2.
Fee includes ONE “A Lifetime Gift™” binder, a $20 value, & lunch for 2.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout