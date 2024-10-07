eventClosed

LIVE WELL LEAVE WELL

202 W 24th St

Lumberton, NC 28358

addExtraDonation

$

Individual Registration Fee
$30
Fee includes one “A Lifetime Gift™” binder, a $20 value, & lunch for 1.
Couple Registration Fee
$40
Fee includes ONE “A Lifetime Gift™” binder, a $20 value, & lunch for 2.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing