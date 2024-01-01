JOI
Aish Summit 24

Use this form to register for the Aish Summit (formerly Aish Branches Meetings), July 8-10. 


Choose your accommodation preference, as options are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.


The summit kicks off at Aish of the Rockies, 9550 E Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111, at approximately 3PM on Monday, July 8. It concludes on Wednesday, July 10, in Keystone, CO, with Mincha Gedolah at 1:47 PM. Note: Keystone is approximately a 1.5-hour drive from the airport.


You can see the house here and the condo here.


