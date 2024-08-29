SPS 2024 Fall Silent Auction

Reserve an entire pew AND a parking space for the 4pm Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Patrick Church.
Spend more time celebrating Christmas with your loved ones instead of arriving early to Mass to get a good seat.
Donated by Father Ziegler and the Saint Patrick Parish
Principal for the Day
$50
Principal for the Day
Is your child a natural born leader? This is their opportunity to show off their budding leadership skills and to walk in Mr. Dunleavy's shoes for a day. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will be a memory that stays with them forever! Their day begins at home dressing in their business attire (no uniform necessary) and then off to school to help run the drop-off line (if they want to get to school that early). Once at school, they will pick up their new staff badge (good this one day only!), welcome the student body to a new day of school, say the morning prayers and announcements over the PA, then on to the other administrative responsibilities of the day.
The highlight of the day comes with a special lunch with Mr. Dunleavy...what a treat! Their day cumulates with pick-up duty if they so desire. They may have just found their future career after this! Must be used by the end of the school year and be scheduled with Mr. Dunleavy. Open to any St. Patrick School student.
Kindergartner for the Day
$50
Kindergartner for the Day
This is your child’s dream come true! Taking it back old-school to Kindergarten, your child will once again participate in all the glories of Kindergarten days gone by; show and tell, two recesses, arts and crafts, silly songs, and so much more.
The hardest part of the day will be deciding which adorable Kindergartener you want to sit next to!
To sweeten this already awesome package, your child will be served a special lunch, get a goody bag, and also get to be the coveted “Student of the Day”. Send them back to where they learned it all and they will have one of the best days of the year!
Must be used by the end of April 2025 and be scheduled with the Kindergarten teachers. Open to any St. Patrick School student.
Art Teacher for the Day
$50
Art Teacher for the Day
This is the chance for your child to be the Saint Patrick School Art Teacher for the day. Your child will work with Ms. Tran to determine the art projects for the day.
Let your budding artist channel their inner Van Gogh!
PE Teacher for the Day
$50
PE Teacher for the Day
What is better than a day spent outside running around in the fresh air? Your child can take over for Mr. Misencik (don’t worry, he will still be there!) as they coordinate and choose the physical education activities of the day.
What sports/activities will they choose? The possibilities are endless! PE is a blast and there is no better time than now to give them the experience of a lifetime!
Must be used by the end of the school year and be coordinated with Mr. Misencik. Open to any St. Patrick School student.
SPS Christmas Music Program Reserved Seating
$50
SPS Christmas Music Program Reserved Seating
Guarantee that you will see your child(ren) perform in the Christmas Program from the best seat in the house! Winning this bid reserves you 8 seats in the front row for the Saint Patrick School Christmas Production.
The arrangements for this year's program are still under discussion and will be released at a later time.
Potomac Point Winery Gift Basket
$25
Potomac Point Winery Gift Basket Contents:
Small bamboo cutting board with winery logo
Peach Cobbler Mix
Virginia Diner Cranberry Nut Mix
12 oz Gunther’s Tomatillo Salsa Verde
Silicone Bottle Stopped
La Belle Vie Rosé Wine Soap
Potomac Point Vineyard Abbinato American Red Wine 2020
Potomac Point Vineyard La Belle Vie White table Wine Virginia 2022
Kendra Scott Cross Pendant
$20
Kendra Scott Cross Pendant
Retail $90
A personal reminder to add to your everyday collection. Keep a symbol of what's most meaningful to you close with the Cross Gold Pendant Necklace in White Kyocera Opal.
Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
MaterialWhite Kyocera Opal
Size adjustable length chain up to 19", 0.66"L x 0.38"W pendant
ClosureLobster clasp
Material Highlight: Kyocera Opal known to inspire positivity, love, and transformation, our Kyocera Opal is a lab grown, stabilized opal created to mimic the dazzling structure of natural opal. Beautifully reflective and never dyed, this stone takes 12-14 months to produce and is best loved for its striking flashes of colored light.
Kendra Scott Bundle
$40
Kendra Scott Bundle
Kendra Scott Kacey Drop Earrings
Retail $75, 14k Gold Over Brass, Earwire, 1.17"L X 0.74"W
Small Cosmetic Zip Case in Green
Retails $35, Material: Polyurethane
Size: 6.1" (L) X 3.5" (W) X 3.7" (H)
Meet the Beatrix Cuff Bracelet in gold, a contemporary take on the classic charm bracelet. Petite charms in horseshoe, clover, heart, moon, and our signature medallion shapes stud this cuff to create a look that’s sleek, chic, and totally unique.
Retail: $60
14k Over Brass
Closure: Adjustable
Size2.28" Inner Diameter, 0.20"L X 0.25"W
Sparkle And Shine Pen Duo
Retail $20
Return brilliance to your Kendra Scott jewelry with these professional jewelry care products. The Sparkle + Shine Stick and Polishing Cloth are designed to cleanse, polish, and enhance the beauty of your Kendra Scott jewelry. Recommended for use on Fine Jewelry and Sterling Silver only.
Willow Tree The Christmas Story Complete Large-Scale 6-Piece
$35
Willow Tree The Christmas Story Complete Large-Scale 6-Piece Nativity Set
*VERY GOOD USED CONDITION*
* Includes: Sculpted Nativity figures from The Christmas story collection: Mary holding baby Jesus, protector Joseph; Gentle Animals of the Stable; Sanctuary backdrop
* Tallest figure (Joseph) measures 14.5" high. Figures, animals and accessory pieces are in corresponding scale. Figures fit upon Sanctuary backdrop, measuring 24"h x 22"w x 11"d.
* The Christmas Story complete collection can be displayed on wide mantle or tabletop with greenery. Large-scale sculpted figure size and backdrop makes a statement in open decorating spaces.
* Figures are cast in resin from Susan Lordi's original carvings, and hand-painted. Sanctuary backdrop is made of wood and hand-painted; packaged flat, with easy four-piece assembly.
* The Willow Tree Christmas Story nativity collection is a favorite holiday tradition...the simplicity and elegant form of the figures and animals have made it a timeless classic.
Retails New $323.96
Scout Bag Set
$15
A SLIM, STRUCTURED, STURDY PERSONAL BAG. This structured everyday bag has a slim profile that carries close to the body while fitting files, a laptop, lunch, water bottle, and anything else you need to slay your day. Thanks to four large outside pockets, this sturdy, lightweight bag is a popular pick for moms, teachers, students, and nurses.
Retails: $42.50
16" W x 12" H x 5.5" D
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Handle drop: 8.5 inches
Four exterior pockets: two flat and two pleated
Interior zipper pocket
Breakaway zipper offers option of open-top or zip-top use
Stable, burst-proof bottom
Holds up to 50 lbs
Heavy-duty straps with comfort grip handles
Folds flat
Quilted Foldable Travel Bag Large
Retails $46
AN AMAZINGLY CLEVER TRAVEL COMPANION! TWO BAGS IN ONE. Designed with the unexpected in mind, because you never know when you'll need more space, the Plus 1 is a brilliant and versatile travel partner. The soft quilted tote folds up inside the zipper pouch for transport/storage (stash in your suitcase for destination shopping and to bring back souvenirs). When the tote is in use, the pouch snaps inside to become a pocket. In a pinch, the Plus 1 also makes a great travel pillow.
22.5" W x 14.5" H x 7" D
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Handle drop: 12.25 inches
Two bags in one: tote folds into zipper pouch; zipper pouch snaps inside tote to become pocket
Key clasp inside tote
Metal D-ring on exterior of pouch
Zips closed
Victor O'Neill Studios School Photo Package
$15
Victor O'Neill Studios Build Your Own “Pick 5” Package
Value: $49
A chance to pick your own portrait package from the same studio who takes Saint Patrick School yearbook photos.
$49.00
Pick 5 items and build your own package!
This package allows 1 pose.
3.5x5 Magnet Set of 2
8x10 Print
2-5x7 Prints
4-3.5x5 Prints
8 wallets
16 mini wallets
8 signature wallets (with name & year)
16 mini signature wallets (with name & year)
3" Button - Set of 2
Dog Tag
1.5x2 Keychain (Double-Sided)
Image Download (Highest Resolution)
$50 BJs Brewhouse Restaurant
$15
(2) $25 Gift Cards to BJs Brewhouse
1861 Carl D Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Family-friendly chain outpost pairs familiar pub fare with an extensive list of house brews.
bjsrestaurants.com
Saint Patricks Day Decor Basket
$30
60x84 Shamrock Water-Resistant Table Cloth
Set of 8 Woven Shamrock Napkin Rings
Set of 8 Napkins
Plush Shamrock Throw
Beaded Shamrock Accent Pillow
Set of 8 Round Shamrock Placements
Dish Towel Set of 2
1 Apron
Steak Knife Bundle
$40
Set of 6 Wustoff Steak Knives
Cutting Board from Fraser Wood Elements w/ free laser engraving!
$50 Publix Gift Card
Wine Lover's Bundle
$25
Set of 4 Crate and Barrel "Marin" 16 oz Wine Glasses
Raw Edge Granite Serving Pedestal- perfect for entertaining!
2 Etched Virginia Slate Coasters
1 Wooden Spreader
"Wine Lover's Workout" Disposable Napkins
Siema Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
Casa Mia N.27 Terre Siciliane Chardonnay
Ladies Gift Basket
$35
St. Augustine Restless Unisex Sweatshirt SZ L
Retail $37
Inspired by St Augustine’s quote from his Confessions: “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.”
• 50% cotton, 50% polyester
• Pre-shrunk
• Classic fit
• 1x1 athletic rib knit collar with spandex
• Air-jet spun yarn with a soft feel and reduced pilling
• Double-needle stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, cuffs, and hem
https://thelittleroseshop.com/products/st-augustine-restless-unisex-sweatshirt
Chews Life Triple Wrap Rosary Bracelet: Stella Maris
Retail $42
This beautiful gemstone rosary bracelet features Sodalite beads as the paters and blue Goldstone beads as the aves. Each of our stretch and wrap rosary bracelets is a full rosary. Each bracelet also includes a “bookmark” crucifix medal. This medal is moveable and can help you keep track of where you are at in your rosary as you pray throughout your day.
The Little Rose Shop Scripture Encouragement Card Set $12.50
For the times when someone just needs some encouragement, these cards are a beautiful way to let a loved one know you are thinking of them, and they are loved.
Size: 4.25" x 5.5" Folded Card
100 lb bright felt paper
White envelope included
Little Rose Shop Set of 4 Notepads
$8
-4x6 notepad
-50 pages per pad
Stay In and Get Cozy
$10
Fall Sign 8"x8" "Meet Me at the Pumpkin Patch"
Burnt orange and white plaid 100% cotton woven throw blanket
Rolife Becka's Baking House DIY Miniature House for Kids 3D Wooden Toys DG161 $40
Rolife Dreamy Garden House with LED DIY Miniature Dollhouse Kit $42
Spa Gift Basket
$15
Spa Bundle
Kopari 3.3 fl oz Golden Aura Body Oil
Lush Deep Sleep Bath Bomb
Lush Gift Wrapped Set:
1.5 oz Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion
4.5 oz Rub Rub Rub Body Scrub
3.3 oz The Olive Branch Shower Gel
3.5 oz Honey I Washed the Kids Soap
Vans Men’s size 10.5 Vans Skate Old Skool Lace-up
$20
Men’s size 10.5 Vans Skate Old Skool Lace-up in purple, white, & black canvas with black suede accents. Pop Cush insole. Dust bag included, *NO BOX
Retail $70
Vans Men’s size 10.5 WIDE Khaki Color Canvas Shoes
$15
Vans Men’s size 10.5 WIDE Khaki Canvas slip on style *NO dust bag or box included
Vans Mens Sz 10 MTE UltraRange EXO Hiking Shoe
$20
MTE UltraRange EXO Hi ShoeMen’s
Sz 10
Retails $99.95
* THERMOREGULATION - The zonal MTE™-1 Primaloft® insulation package uses a high-quality microfiber thermal insulation system to mimic the warmth-providing properties of down, keeping you warm without retaining internal moisture.
* TRACTION - The UltraRange™ EXO MTE™-1 lug pattern is ready for a wide variety of terrain. Toe picking treads and a higher toe bumper provide grip and added protection.
* COMFORT AND SUPPORT - The UltraRange™ EXO MTE™-1 comfort package uses a single-density OrthoLite® sockliner and UltraCush™ EVA midsole. This combination keeps you comfy while allowing air to circulate, providing a drier, healthier environment inside your shoe
Vans Mens Sz 12 Sk8-Hi Dip MTE-2 Shoe
$25
Vans Mens Sz 12 Sk8-Hi Dip MTE-2 Hiking Shoes
Retails $160
Men’s Size 12
Black suede upper with gum sole. *comes with box
Activity-inspired and adventure-based, the Sk8-Hi Dip MTE-2 offers new levels of day-to-day versatility. Featuring all the upgraded features of the original Sk8-Hi MTE-2 and a mountain-inspired rubber dip that extends up the sidewalls, this get-out-and-do-stuff shoe is meant to be an all-day, every-day ol’ reliable wrapped up in classic style that only Vans can provide. It is made with leather and synthetic uppers.
* MOISTURE MANAGEMENT - The MTE™-2 HydroGuard™ 360o package is watertight and stretchable, which results in comfortable, breathable waterproof technology.
* THERMOREGULATION - The zonal MTE™-2 Primaloft® insulation package uses a high-quality microfiber thermal insulation system to mimic the warmth-providing properties of down, keeping you warm without retaining internal moisture.
* TRACTION - The All-Trac MTE™-2 outsole offers a rubber compound that provides flexible underfoot lugs to bend with terrain changes, creating more surface area and better variable adaptability.
* COMFORT AND SUPPORT - Our MTE™-2 dual-density comfort package uses a single-density UltraCush™ molded EVA footbed with an OrthoLite® topsheet for enhanced comfort and reduced weight, while also supporting a drier, healthier environment inside your shoe.
Vans Mens Sz 11 Skate Sk8-Hi Shoe
$25
Vans Mens Sz 11 Skate Sk8-Hi Shoe
Retail $80
All black- suede and canvas.
Comes with box.
The Skate Classics: Built Extra Tough on the Inside for Skateboarding
Completely redesigned for modern skateboarding, the Skate Classics collection delivers more of what skateboarders need to enable maximum progression. Made with classic suede and canvas uppers, the Skate Sk8-Hi gives you the iconic look you want while bringing all the performance benefits skateboarders demand.
INCREASED DURABILITY - DURACAP™ reinforced materials, deeper knurl texture on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewall heights provide a more heritage look with increased durability and protection.
FULLY REDESIGNED UPPERS - Reconstructed with a molded heel counter and internal tongue straps for a locked-in fit and more board control.
LEGENDARY GRIP - Our proprietary SickStick™ gum rubber compound is our stickiest rubber yet.
POPCUSH CUSHIONING - Our best cushioning and impact protection. PopCush™ energy return footbeds protect your feet while helping to lessen leg fatigue for longer skate sessions.
ICONIC STYLING - A mix of suede and 10 oz canvas has been used at the upper, maintaining the aesthetic of the original Sk8-Hi®.
Vans ALL Leather Mens Sz 6/ Womens Sz 7.5 Sk8-Hi Shoes
Vans Plaid Green and Black Flannel Men's Shirt Sz L $70
Vans Black Screen Printed Togo T-shirt Men's Sz M $25
3-pack Socks Men's Sz 6-9 $17
I Heart Chick-Fil-A Bundle
$5
"On My Way to Chick-Fil-A" Keychain
$10 CFA Gift Card
Car Vent CFA Sauce Holder
Catholic All Year Lithurgical Box
$10
Our Lady of Fatima Cupcake Wrappers & Cupcake Recipe Card
Jhesus Maria DIY Banner Craft
Joan of Arc Cuff Bracelet Engraved with "I am not afraid, I was born to do this"
Spiced Playdoh Recipe Card
5x7 Joan of Arc Artwork
Ora Et Labora DIY Plaque Craft with wooden plaque, hammer, nails and other necessary supplies.
Joan of Arc Waterproof Sticker
Our Lady of Fatima Miniature Metal Statue
Man's Best Friend Bundle
$40
$45 Bark Box digital gift certificate good for a 1-month subscription to BarkBox
Each box contains 2 fun toys, 2 bags of natural treats, and 1 surprise item!
Benebone Medium 4-Pack Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Made in USA, 60lbs and Under $28
FURminator Dry Shampoo, Helps Reduce Odors Between Baths, 7 oz
FURminator
FurHaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Cat & Dog Bed with Removable Cover
Retail $79.99
Size: Jumbo
Color: Chocolate
45 x 30 x 6 inches
Breeds up to 75 lbs
Machine-washable, Removable Cover, Orthopedic
