SPS 2024 Fall Silent Auction

Principal for the Day Is your child a natural born leader? This is their opportunity to show off their budding leadership skills and to walk in Mr. Dunleavy's shoes for a day. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will be a memory that stays with them forever! Their day begins at home dressing in their business attire (no uniform necessary) and then off to school to help run the drop-off line (if they want to get to school that early). Once at school, they will pick up their new staff badge (good this one day only!), welcome the student body to a new day of school, say the morning prayers and announcements over the PA, then on to the other administrative responsibilities of the day. The highlight of the day comes with a special lunch with Mr. Dunleavy...what a treat! Their day cumulates with pick-up duty if they so desire. They may have just found their future career after this! Must be used by the end of the school year and be scheduled with Mr. Dunleavy. Open to any St. Patrick School student. Donated by : Name : Mr Dunleavy

