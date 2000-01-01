The Well is partnering with West Middleton Lutheran Church to bring TRIVIA NIGHT! This will be an evening of fun, and an opportunity to get to know our neighbors. Food and childcare will be provided. Registration is required. There is a $5 buy in per player, or a maximum of $20 per family. Trivia teams will be assigned when you arrive. Winning teams receive CASH PRIZES! There will also be a silent auction, with each church raising money for a ministry of their choice. The Well will be donating our money from the auction to the Youth Group missions trip to Honduras this summer. **Enter $0 for the contribution fee when checking out.**