United Soldiers and Sailors of America
Celebrating Freedom - Red, White and Brew

1007 8th St SE #1, Washington, DC 20003, USA

Join us at The Brig Beer Garden to CELEBRATE FREEDOM while supporting the Homeless Veterans Outreach program of United Soldiers and Sailors of America - USASOA, a local military and veterans service organization and nonprofit. donate $10 and receive reduced pricing on beer, wine, and food for the evening. Also, we are raffling off two home game tickets to the Washington Nationals and a big Basket of cheer (basket of booze). Have some great fun while helping our most vulnerable veterans who deserve your care, compassion, and support. 


