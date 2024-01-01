Celebrating Freedom - Red, White and Brew

Join us at The Brig Beer Garden to CELEBRATE FREEDOM while supporting the Homeless Veterans Outreach program of United Soldiers and Sailors of America - USASOA, a local military and veterans service organization and nonprofit. donate $10 and receive reduced pricing on beer, wine, and food for the evening. Also, we are raffling off two home game tickets to the Washington Nationals and a big Basket of cheer (basket of booze). Have some great fun while helping our most vulnerable veterans who deserve your care, compassion, and support.



