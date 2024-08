Join us at West Seattle Golf Course on Friday, June 7 at our second annual Seattle Celtic Foundation Golf Classic! Space is limited to 60 golfers.





Entry fee includes green fees, golf cart rental, tournament swag, and a meal.





Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, PLUS longest drive and closest to the pin.





Thanks again for you support! We're already counting down the days and can't wait for a fantastic day of golf.