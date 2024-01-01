Raffle to Support Run to Home Base

I will be participating in the 2024 Run to Home Base. I have started fundraising for the event that will be held at Fenway Park, Boston, MA on Saturday July 27th.

Home Base, a national nonprofit dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Veterans of all eras, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen through world-class, direct clinical care, wellness, education and research – ALL AT NO COST TO THEM – regardless of era of service, discharge status or geographical location.

Home Base cares for and supports more than 3,000 Veterans and Military Family Members each year, providing these men and women an opportunity to reclaim the lives they once had and richly deserve. By supporting my efforts, we are providing healing and hope together.





Part of my fundraising efforts will include a raffle. Auction items include an assortment of Bourbon, Whiskey and Spirits; Sports memorabilia; Golf items; Home Décor items and more.





If interested in donating to my fundraising endeavors here is a link to my fundraising page: https://runtohomebase.org/support/#Trident-13

Thank you for your consideration in making a donation or joining my team Tridents 13.