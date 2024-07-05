August 9-11 Retreat - Finding Peace and Purpose after the Shelf Breaks

Finding Purpose and Peace after Faith Crisis/transition
$250
Harmony Road retreat, August 9-11 retreat in Sundance, Utah.
Scholarship ticket
$150
We want to make these retreat experiences available to everyone experiencing faith crisis/transition. We are offering five $100-off scholarship tickets to this retreat for those in need of financial assistance. If you have additional need please email [email protected] and tell us about your need and we will do our best to help.
