Cajun Crew For St Jude Nonprofit Corporation
Volunteer Registration- Style for St. Jude
310 N Canal Blvd
Thibodaux, LA 70301, USA
Check-in
free
Check-in attendees as they arrive for the event
Boutique Helper
free
Be the designated point person for a boutique and their models.
Backstage Coordinator
free
Coordinate all backstage activity.
Floater
free
Tidying up trash, checking on vendors and guests, etc.
Photographer
free
Take pictures of models, guests, etc.
Model
free
Model outfits for boutiques that are in need
