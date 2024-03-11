Institute on Theology and Disability 2024

Virtual conference registration includes access in real-time to all streamed programming, which includes all workshops and plenaries. Special virtual opportunities for networking and engagement will be made available as well. Recorded ITD24 content will be made available to virtual conference attendees as well as in-person attendees.
Virtual conference registration includes access in real-time to all streamed programming, which includes all workshops and plenaries. Special virtual opportunities for networking and engagement will be made available as well. Recorded ITD24 content will be made available to virtual conference attendees as well as in-person attendees.
Personal Care Assistant/Direct Service Provider Meals
$175
Although we support the need for PCA/DSP to attend ITD with no cost for programming, we do ask that they cover the cost of their meals. This registration includes all lunches, Monday dinner, and coffee/snacks each day.
If you are registering for a single day ticket and are bringing a PCA/DSP, please email [email protected] with your information.
Although we support the need for PCA/DSP to attend ITD with no cost for programming, we do ask that they cover the cost of their meals. This registration includes all lunches, Monday dinner, and coffee/snacks each day.
If you are registering for a single day ticket and are bringing a PCA/DSP, please email [email protected] with your information.
PhD Symposium
free
For those who are in doctoral-level coursework or writing projects. This is not a registration! Please select either your daily tickets, a student ticket, or a full Conference ticket as appropriate.
The PhD Symposium allows students working in the intersection of faith and disability to share work, peer-review, and learn from active scholars on best practices for finishing and flourishing within the academy.
For those who are in doctoral-level coursework or writing projects. This is not a registration! Please select either your daily tickets, a student ticket, or a full Conference ticket as appropriate.
The PhD Symposium allows students working in the intersection of faith and disability to share work, peer-review, and learn from active scholars on best practices for finishing and flourishing within the academy.
Juneteenth Virtual Single Day (FCC/Disciples)
free
For Mid-MO and First Christian Como Disciples of Christ members who are interested in virtually accessing the Juneteenth schedule (Wednesday, June 19).
For Mid-MO and First Christian Como Disciples of Christ members who are interested in virtually accessing the Juneteenth schedule (Wednesday, June 19).
Shift from Virtual to In-Person
$175
For those who signed up as virtual attendees, but were able to come in person instead.
For those who signed up as virtual attendees, but were able to come in person instead.