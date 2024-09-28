Logo
Authors Inside
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

2nd Annual Dinner & Recognition Event

671 W Tefft St suite 1, Nipomo, CA 93444, USA

Authors Inside will celebrate community at our 2nd Annual Dinner & Recognition Event


This year we'll be dining indoors, at Redemption Church on the Central Coast in Nipomo, CA. Join us as we honor several community members with an award in one of four categories: Hope, Healing, Reform, and Reducing Recidivism.


RSVP:      $50 

Menu:      TBD (please email food restrictions)

Website:  www.authorsinside.org

Email:      [email protected]

Phone:     805-441-8825

Date:        Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time:       4:30 - 7:30 pm

Location: Redemption Church on the Central Coast, 671 W Tefft St. Suite 1, Nipomo, CA 93444




If you cannot join us, please consider making a one-time donation to help us provide resources to participants enrolling in our 12-month writing course. Your support makes a difference, and we truly appreciate you. 








Free forms by