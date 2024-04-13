ECHOes in the Park

Join ECHO Orchestra for a FREE community chamber concert and festival at Ray Miller Park in the Energy Corridor District!





Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy an afternoon featuring the Houston Brass Quintet, Opus4 String Quartet, Scirocco Winds, and the ECHO String Quartet. The Art Cellar of Houston will have a free kids craft booth. Food trucks, artisan vendors, and more!





RSVP to let us know you are coming





Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 (rain date: Saturday, April 20th)

Time: 11am-2pm (concert starts at 11:30am)

Location: Ray Miller Park, 1800 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077







