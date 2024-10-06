Bellas Mission Inc
Sponsorships - 8th Annual VEDS Research and Awareness Golf Tournament
3200 Coe Ave
El Paso, TX 79904, USA
Sponsorship - Golf Player
$150
You are sponsoring another player for this event.
Sponsorship - Team of Players
$600
You are sponsoring a team for this event.
Sponsorship - Hole Sponsor
$250
Provides a sign to be placed at the tee box for all participants to see.
Sponsorship - Dinner Sponsor
$2,000
This ticket covers the kitchen cost of all food provided for our event.
Sponsorship - Prize Sponsor
$2,000
This ticket covers the cost of all prizes that we raffle off.
Sponsorship - Golf Sponsor
$5,000
This ticket covers the hosting fee the golf course charges us to make this fundraiser come true
