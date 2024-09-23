Wingate Spirit Wear

Available Sizes:
Small - 8
XL - 3
100% Polyester Dri-Wick style tee in Carolina Blue with white Wingate Explorers logo
Available sizes:
Medium- 4
Large-5
XL-2
100% Polyester Dri-Wick style tee in Atomic Blue with white Wingate Explorers logo
Available sizes:
Small - 1
Medium- 4
Large - 0
XL- 2
Ash Gray
Fleece Lined
50% Cotton/50% Polyester
Ash Gray
Fleece Lined
50% Cotton/50% Polyester
These are the same as the youth hoodies, but with a drawstring at the neck/hood
Adult UNISEX sizes
Navy sleeves/heather gray body with 3/4 length baseball style sleeves
100% Cotton
No XL available
Navy sleeves/heather gray body with 3/4 length baseball style sleeves
Unisex sizing; runs larger for females.
100% Cotton
New Era 9Fifty Original Fit Snapback Trucker Hat in Grey/Graphite with a vintage style Wingate logo embroidered patch. Adult sizing, but can be adjusted to fit youth sized heads.
Tri-color yellow/blue/white Richardson brand curved bill hat with adjustable snap back closure to fit all sizes from youth to adult. Tonal stitching on bill. Vintage style Wingate Elementary logo patch.
New Era 9Fifty Original Fit Snapback Trucker Hat in tan/blue with a vintage style Wingate logo embroidered patch. Adult sizing, but can be adjusted to fit youth sized heads.
Blue/white 20oz mountain biking style water bottle with spout top. *Hand wash only*
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing