20 Year Anthology: A Harvest of Voices

This paperback edition includes writings by participants from our traditional women's and all-gender writing circles alongside pieces from our young women's program participants. Writers in our outreach programs at Stone Belt Center, and the Monroe County Corrections Center are also represented. Truly a "Harvest of Voices" from 20 years of writing in community with Women Writing for (a) Change Bloomington!

