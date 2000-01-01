Friends of the Library

Become a Friend of our Library! When you join, you do a lot more than just keep the library free for everyone. You help thousands of people learn and grow every day. LPLF members provide sustainable organizational and financial support for library programs and services that are not available through other funding sources. For example: the Summer Reading Challenge, the MakerSpace (I know it has a new name), Print and Digital Collections, Art Walk and Art Gallery, Reading Buddies, the aquarium and Mobile Hot Spots!